Hoopr Brand Solutions Honored with ‘Best Ad Film - People’s Choice’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2025 for Himalaya’s Musically-Powered Campaign ‘Zara Muskurade’

MUMBAI: Hoopr, India's first music licensing platform, is pleased to announce that its creative arm, Hoopr Brand Solutions (HBS) has won the 'Best Ad Film - People’s Choice' award at the 15th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2025 for its emotionally-resonant and musically-charged campaign 'Zara Muskurade’, created in collaboration with Himalaya Personal Care. Recognized as one of India's most renowned independent film festivals, the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival celebrates excellence in storytelling in film, and this award underscores Hoopr Brand Solutions' unique position at the intersection of music, technology, and purposeful branding.

The ‘Zara Muskurade’ campaign was launched on World Smile Day and was strongly rooted in Himalaya's Muskaan CSR program, which funds free cleft surgeries for underprivileged children. At the heart of the campaign lies an original, soul-stirring composition by independent song-writer, Adaa, brought to life by the soulful vocals of National Award-winning singer, Monali Thakur. Featuring a heartfelt performance by Aneri Vajani, the ad film was directed by Vedd V Rawtuani, produced by Prasun Jindal and Omkar Umesh Ghalsasi, and shot by Tushar Sarmalkar. The campaign celebrated the appeal of a natural smile and its power to build confidence, conveying a resounding message of self-expression and social influence.

The award-winning campaign impressed the viewers with its groundbreaking integration of music-driven narrative, user engagement, and its digital-first approach. As opposed to traditional brand films, 'Zara Muskurade' excelled because of its emotionally rich narrative and community-led execution. The campaign utilized a strong multi-platform strategy comprising influencer-driven content, UGC competitions, and real-time digital activations, generating more than 32 million impressions and resonating strongly with audiences of different age groups and geographies.

Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder & CEO, Hoopr, said, “We are thrilled to receive the Best Ad Film title at the 15th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival for our work on ‘Zara Muskurade.’ This recognition reinforces our belief that music is not just a creative addition but a strategic brand enabler. Through Hoopr Brand Solutions, we aim to redefine how brands connect with audiences using licensed music, intelligent-tech, and a creator-powered ecosystem to build lasting cultural impact. This win is a celebration of purpose, creativity, and innovation.”

Meghna Mittal, Co-founder & CRO, Hoopr, added, “We’re deeply honored to be recognized at a festival that celebrates cinematic and creative excellence. With ‘Zara Muskurade,’ we aspired to tell a story that moves people, and we’re grateful to Himalaya Personal Care for trusting us to bring their vision to life. Built around their Muskaan initiative, this campaign became more than a film; it became a movement, powered by music and shared emotion.”