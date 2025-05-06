Diljit Dosanjh makes regal Met Gala debut and his viral moment with Shakira has fans buzzing

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh made a grand entrance at the 2025 Met Gala, paying tribute to his Sikh heritage as he walked the iconic steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum. Embracing this year’s theme, “Tailored For You,” the singer-actor turned heads in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble featuring a turban — a proud symbol of Sikh identity — paired with a kurta, tehmat (traditional draped bottoms), and layers of dazzling jewels. Blending tradition with modern glamour, Diljit’s look struck the perfect chord between cultural pride and red carpet drama.

But it wasn’t just his style that had the internet talking — it was his star-powered moment with Colombian pop queen Shakira that truly stole the spotlight. In a video shared by Diljit’s team on Instagram, fans got a glimpse of the duo riding together in a luxe car alongside Nicole Scherzinger. In the playful clip, Shakira films a selfie video, chanting “Diljit! Diljit!” while the Punjabi icon greets her — and fans — with folded hands. Shakira then beams, “Hi to India!” sending Desi social media into a frenzy.

Earlier, Diljit posed with Shakira, Nicole, and designer Prabal Gurung during a pre-event photoshoot, and the trio was later spotted dining together, calling it a night full of fun and good vibes.

Capping off his Met Gala debut, Diljit and Shakira also posed for a buzzworthy photo with none other than Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas — giving fans the ultimate crossover moment they didn’t know they needed.