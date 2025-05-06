Diljit Dosanjh makes majestic Met Gala debut in modern Maharaja look

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh brought royal flair to the 2025 Met Gala, making a powerful debut that was equal parts heritage and high fashion. The Punjabi music icon stepped onto fashion’s biggest stage in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble — a modern-day Maharaja look that honored his Punjabi roots while seamlessly aligning with the night’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The 41-year-old, known for his love of statement bling, turned heads in an ivory sherwani-inspired angrakha paired with a draped cape, layered jewels, and his signature turban. Completing the regal silhouette was a ceremonial sword case, or gatra, worn proudly across his body. His bejeweled turban and striking necklace echoed the grandeur of the legendary Patiala necklace, originally commissioned by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh in 1928.

Adding a deeply personal touch, Diljit’s cape featured the sacred Mool Mantra embroidered in Gurmukhi script, along with a golden map of Punjab — a stirring nod to his cultural identity. He further elevated the look with ornate rings, brooches, Cartier’s Nature Sauvage Tigre bracelet, and the brand’s latest Panthère watch in rose gold.

Seated at designer Prabal Gurung’s table, Diljit joined an illustrious lineup including Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Furhman, Glenn Furhman, Precious Lee, Gayle King, and Tessa Thompson.

The Met Gala marks the latest milestone in Dosanjh’s global ascent. In 2023, he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella; in 2024, he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by chart-topping collaborations with Sia, Saweetie, Ed Sheeran, and Camilo. Up next: a powerhouse single BUCK with K-pop sensation Jackson Wang.

Joining Dosanjh on the Met carpet were fellow Indian stars Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, style icon Natasha Poonawalla, and designers Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra, among others — making it a historic night for South Asian representation on fashion’s grandest stage.