News |  06 May 2025 14:16 |  By RnMTeam

Aksomaniac unveils introspective new single "Kanmashi" featuring Fatboi Raccoon and Archa Quasar

MUMBAI: Trivandrum-based artist Aksomaniac is set to release his deeply personal and evocative new single, "Kanmashi," featuring the talents of Fatboi Raccoon and Archa Quasar. The song is a moving exploration of identity, queerness, and the continual search for oneself.

"Kanmashi" captures the struggle for validation, even from divine forces, and the subsequent experience of rejection. However, this fall becomes a catalyst for renewal, transforming pain into growth. The song resonates with the internal conflict of self-discovery, where every unanswered question carries the weight of identity and resilience.

Aksomaniac shares, " I’m still learning the language, and being ambitious with the themes I want to explore hasn’t made it easier. But that challenge is what drives me most right now.From the moment I made the demo, Abhishek (Fatboi Raccoon) and I knew this had to be a bedroom jam. Kanmashi is a celebration of sexuality, but also a reflection on the struggle for acceptance — both internal and external. Framing that as a plea to the love gods gave it a raw, playful energy that felt honest.”

With its raw honesty and soaring melodies, "Kanmashi" is a powerful anthem for anyone who has ever felt like a misfit. Aksomaniac encourages listeners to embrace their true selves and find beauty in their unique stories.

