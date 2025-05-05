RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 May 2025 16:12 |  By RnMTeam

The Royals soundtrack takes spotlight in Believe and Netflix India’s bold new era

MUMBAI: Believe, one of India’s leading music distribution and artist development companies, is helping shape a growing shift in how music supports and elevates storytelling on streaming platforms—most recently with the release of The Royals on Netflix India.
 
With The Royals, Believe has built a campaign that places the soundtrack at the centre of audience engagement. Rather than being a supporting element, the music is woven in as a cultural and narrative driver—from curated digital rollouts and immersive content to high-impact activations like IPL integrations and International Dance Day takeovers. Titled ‘The Crown Has a Soundtrack’, the campaign positions the album as an active part of the show’s world, extending its emotional and cultural reach.
 
This approach mirrors a broader movement in India’s OTT landscape, where music is beginning to reclaim the kind of cultural resonance once dominated by Bollywood. For decades, Hindi cinema shaped pop culture not just through its stories, but through iconic music that lived on well beyond the films. As viewing habits shifted to streaming, that centrality of music diminished—but projects like The Royals show how that gap can be bridged. Shilpa Sharda, Director of Believe Artist Services for India and Southeast Asia commented on how The Royals’ soundtrack sets an example for Netflix’s future releases, “With The Royals on Netflix, we’ve seen another impactful chapter in our collaboration take shape. Netflix continues to set the standard for original series music, often matching the scale of top Bollywood productions — and this soundtrack is no exception. The track 'Who Rules The World' is already gaining strong traction, and the full album promises even more. What stands out is the music marketing — executed with the full scale and precision of major film campaigns. For us at Believe, it’s a milestone that reaffirms our core belief: in OTT, music isn’t just in the background-  it’s a lead character.”
 
Audiences aren’t just streaming the music—they’re living it. From dancers reclaiming power with “Who Rules The World,” to beauty creators using it as a score for transformation, and DJs remixing it into late-night sets, the soundtrack is no longer a companion piece. It’s a cultural moment. The Royals actor Bhumi Pednekar shares, " With the drop of Who Rules The World, it was such a joy to see people really take to the song through the compliments showered on social media or some of the amazing dance challenges I've seen people take up. It truly shows how each track captures the spirit of the show, complementing the magic of the show with just the right harmony for the right scene. It's no wonder that it has resonated so deeply with audiences already. It's really an album with no skips."
 
“It was honestly so heartwarming to see how the music from The Royals took off—even before the show dropped. From buzzing IPL edits to reels, the soundtrack found its groove with the audience right away,” said The Royals actor Ishaan Khatter. “Just like the series, the music is playful, stylish, and full of personality with a hint of nostalgia - it adds that extra flair to the characters and their royal world. Big shoutout to Netflix and Believe for letting the music lead the vibe,” he adds. As the OTT content landscape continues to evolve, Believe is making the case for a soundtrack-first strategy that puts music back where it belongs: at the cultural core. 
 
The Royals Original Soundtrack is now streaming on all major platforms.
Tags
Believe Netflix Ishaan Khatter bhumi Pednekar Shilpa Sharda
Related news
 | 06 Mar 2025

Women in Indian Film Music: Challenging Bias and changing the score

MUMBAI: As International Women's Day approaches, the debate about the representation of women in Indian films is as vital as ever.

read more
 | 24 Feb 2025

Yo Yo Honey Singh makes a power-packed comeback with electrifying performance at Nesco Ground

MUMBAI: The city came alive on Saturday (February 22) as Yo Yo Honey Singh made a grand return to the stage at Nesco Ground, igniting the crowd with the pulsating beats of Khalnayak.

read more
 | 04 Feb 2025

Emiway Bantai drops fire with 'Badshah' - A hip-hop Bollywood mashup!

MUMBAI: Indian rapper Emiway Bantai, renowned for his distinctive style and trailblazing contributions to the independent music scene, has released his latest single, Badshah through Believe Artist Services.

read more
 | 24 Oct 2024

'Gulabi Sadi' singer Sanju Rathod makes history as the first Marathi singer to open for Sunburn Arena- Alan Walker's concert

MUMBAI: The Marathi music industry has garnered global recognition in recent years, producing numerous talented artists who have significantly contributed to its growth.

read more
 | 16 Oct 2024

Kanika Dhillon talks about importance of good writers and good stories in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ace writer-producer Kanika Dhillon is all geared up for her upcoming release Do Patti starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon along with Shaheer Sheikh. The mystery thriller is set to release on 25th October exclusively on Netflix.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more

Empowering Indian creators: YouTube pays INR 21,000 crore, commits INR 850 crore more for growth

MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more

Radio City joins hands with Triton Digital to launch Global podcast platform 'RC SWAPPR'

MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, thread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
A week of chaos: Umesh Yadav sparks motivation, Rajat Dalal and Neeraj Goyat’s fight steals the show on Amazon MX Player’s 'Battleground'

MUMBAI: Battle lines were drawn, alliances shattered, and emotions ran high as Battleground entered one of the most explosive week yet, streaming...read more

2
The Chill Hour hits 100 episodes: Deepak Pareek’s Podcast celebrates a century of stories, vulnerability, and voice

MUMBAI: Mumbai, India: India’s podcasting scene marks a landmark moment this week as The Chill Hour, the soulful, no-filters podcast hosted by...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal brings emotions to life with new song 'Eeja'

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, one of India’s most beloved voices, releases his latest single ‘Eeja’ — a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the roots,...read more

4
Grammy-nominated Varijashree Venugopal makes historic debut at International Jazz Day Abu Dhabi 2025

MUMBAI: The world of jazz witnessed a groundbreaking moment at the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day, hosted in Abu Dhabi, where India’s...read more

5
The Royals soundtrack takes spotlight in Believe and Netflix India’s bold new era

MUMBAI: Believe, one of India’s leading music distribution and artist development companies, is helping shape a growing shift in how music supports...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games