RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 May 2025 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

The Chill Hour hits 100 episodes: Deepak Pareek’s Podcast celebrates a century of stories, vulnerability, and voice

MUMBAI: Mumbai, India: India’s podcasting scene marks a landmark moment this week as The Chill Hour, the soulful, no-filters podcast hosted by creator and entrepreneur Deepak Pareek, releases its 100th episode, celebrating a journey built on honesty, depth, and connection.

Since its inception, The Chill Hour has grown into one of India’s most beloved independent podcasts, with over 4 lakh followers across platforms and a loyal listener base that spans generations and geographies. What began as an intimate space for candid conversations has evolved into a genre-defying show that explores everything from the personal to the profound.

The podcast has featured a wide range of voices, including Bollywood icons like Gajraj Rao and Adah Sharma, youth culture leaders like Raghav Juyal and Avika Gor, and niche powerhouses like Sneh Rana, Tridha Choudhury, Pavail Gulati, Atul Khatri, Shalini Passi, Sameeksha Takke, and Niharicka Singh. With appearances from comedians, cricketers, creators, and changemakers, The Chill Hour has become a rare space where vulnerability meets versatility.

The 100-episode catalogue reflects the show’s incredible thematic depth. Listeners have tuned in for episodes that span self-growth, content strategy, productivity, mental health, relationships, and modern dating, to women’s health, skincare, cricket, entrepreneurship, law, society, culture, and even true crime, AI, and the future of tech. Each conversation is a window into topics that are often underrepresented or misrepresented in mainstream media.

“This milestone is a moment to pause, reflect, and thank the listeners who made this journey possible,” says Deepak. “These 100 episodes are not just numbers, they’re 100 deep dives into the lives, minds, and hearts of some truly incredible people.”

To mark the occasion, the podcast features Ankur Warikoo in its centennial episode, one of India’s most respected voices on mindfulness, money, and meaning. His episode continues the show’s ethos of open, grounded, and growth-focused dialogue.

Outside of the studio, Deepak continues to amplify meaningful narratives through Iceberg Creations, his media production company. He also regularly speaks at leading institutions like IIT Kanpur, IIM Calcutta, and IIT Kharagpur, offering fresh perspectives on storytelling, digital culture, and staying authentic in the age of algorithms.
As The Chill Hour enters a new phase, fans can expect regional expansions, on-ground experiences, and new formats, all rooted in the show’s founding promise: real people, real stories, real impact.

Episode 100 of The Chill Hour featuring Ankur Warikoo is now streaming on all major platforms.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L0eL79m9whQ?si=VYJgDZLfnTDr5wD3" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tags
music
Related news
 | 05 May 2025

Jubin Nautiyal brings emotions to life with new song 'Eeja'

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, one of India’s most beloved voices, releases his latest single ‘Eeja’ — a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the roots, language, and soul of Uttarakhand.

read more
 | 05 May 2025

Grammy-nominated Varijashree Venugopal makes historic debut at International Jazz Day Abu Dhabi 2025

MUMBAI: The world of jazz witnessed a groundbreaking moment at the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day, hosted in Abu Dhabi, where India’s prodigious talent, Grammy-nominated Varijashree Venugopal, made her unforgettable debut on the global stage.

read more
 | 05 May 2025

India's Hottest Tracks: RnM's Top Picks in Music

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the rhythm of India's trending songs! Radioandmusic presents ‘Trending in India: RnM's Top Picks’, a weekly showcase of the best tracks that have dominated the charts over the past seven days.

read more
 | 05 May 2025

Audible and Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, to launch ten audiobooks celebrating India’s cultural legacy

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is proud to announce its association with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for the release of a curated series of 10 audiobooks based on works of national importance and India’s c

read more
 | 05 May 2025

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper go Instagram official with sweet birthday kiss

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid has finally made her romance with Singer-actor Bradley Cooper Instagram official.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more

Empowering Indian creators: YouTube pays INR 21,000 crore, commits INR 850 crore more for growth

MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more

Radio City joins hands with Triton Digital to launch Global podcast platform 'RC SWAPPR'

MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, thread more

top# 5 articles

1
A week of chaos: Umesh Yadav sparks motivation, Rajat Dalal and Neeraj Goyat’s fight steals the show on Amazon MX Player’s 'Battleground'

MUMBAI: Battle lines were drawn, alliances shattered, and emotions ran high as Battleground entered one of the most explosive week yet, streaming...read more

2
The Chill Hour hits 100 episodes: Deepak Pareek’s Podcast celebrates a century of stories, vulnerability, and voice

MUMBAI: Mumbai, India: India’s podcasting scene marks a landmark moment this week as The Chill Hour, the soulful, no-filters podcast hosted by...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal brings emotions to life with new song 'Eeja'

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, one of India’s most beloved voices, releases his latest single ‘Eeja’ — a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the roots,...read more

4
Grammy-nominated Varijashree Venugopal makes historic debut at International Jazz Day Abu Dhabi 2025

MUMBAI: The world of jazz witnessed a groundbreaking moment at the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day, hosted in Abu Dhabi, where India’s...read more

5
The Royals soundtrack takes spotlight in Believe and Netflix India’s bold new era

MUMBAI: Believe, one of India’s leading music distribution and artist development companies, is helping shape a growing shift in how music supports...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games