The Chill Hour hits 100 episodes: Deepak Pareek’s Podcast celebrates a century of stories, vulnerability, and voice

MUMBAI: Mumbai, India: India’s podcasting scene marks a landmark moment this week as The Chill Hour, the soulful, no-filters podcast hosted by creator and entrepreneur Deepak Pareek, releases its 100th episode, celebrating a journey built on honesty, depth, and connection.

Since its inception, The Chill Hour has grown into one of India’s most beloved independent podcasts, with over 4 lakh followers across platforms and a loyal listener base that spans generations and geographies. What began as an intimate space for candid conversations has evolved into a genre-defying show that explores everything from the personal to the profound.

The podcast has featured a wide range of voices, including Bollywood icons like Gajraj Rao and Adah Sharma, youth culture leaders like Raghav Juyal and Avika Gor, and niche powerhouses like Sneh Rana, Tridha Choudhury, Pavail Gulati, Atul Khatri, Shalini Passi, Sameeksha Takke, and Niharicka Singh. With appearances from comedians, cricketers, creators, and changemakers, The Chill Hour has become a rare space where vulnerability meets versatility.

The 100-episode catalogue reflects the show’s incredible thematic depth. Listeners have tuned in for episodes that span self-growth, content strategy, productivity, mental health, relationships, and modern dating, to women’s health, skincare, cricket, entrepreneurship, law, society, culture, and even true crime, AI, and the future of tech. Each conversation is a window into topics that are often underrepresented or misrepresented in mainstream media.

“This milestone is a moment to pause, reflect, and thank the listeners who made this journey possible,” says Deepak. “These 100 episodes are not just numbers, they’re 100 deep dives into the lives, minds, and hearts of some truly incredible people.”

To mark the occasion, the podcast features Ankur Warikoo in its centennial episode, one of India’s most respected voices on mindfulness, money, and meaning. His episode continues the show’s ethos of open, grounded, and growth-focused dialogue.

Outside of the studio, Deepak continues to amplify meaningful narratives through Iceberg Creations, his media production company. He also regularly speaks at leading institutions like IIT Kanpur, IIM Calcutta, and IIT Kharagpur, offering fresh perspectives on storytelling, digital culture, and staying authentic in the age of algorithms.

As The Chill Hour enters a new phase, fans can expect regional expansions, on-ground experiences, and new formats, all rooted in the show’s founding promise: real people, real stories, real impact.

Episode 100 of The Chill Hour featuring Ankur Warikoo is now streaming on all major platforms.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L0eL79m9whQ?si=VYJgDZLfnTDr5wD3" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>