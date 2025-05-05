RadioandMusic
News |  05 May 2025 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series partners with 'Prarthana'- a devotional music venture to celebrate sanatana dharma and nurture new talent

MUMBAI: T-Series, the world’s largest music label and India’s leading entertainment company owned by Bhushan Kumar, proudly announces a spiritual and visionary collaboration with Prarthana – The Sound of Sanatana, a newly launched devotional music label founded by celebrated lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and producer Neelam Muntashir Shukla.

This partnership marks a heartfelt tribute to Sanatana Dharma, and seeks to revive and celebrate India’s timeless spiritual traditions through music. With this collaboration, T-Series and Prarthana aim to carry forward the divine legacy of Shri Gulshan Kumar, whose contribution to devotional music remains unparalleled.

Beyond preserving tradition, Prarthana – The Sound of Sanatana also envisions the future of spiritual music by offering a powerful platform to new and emerging musical talents. The label will actively seek out and promote fresh voices and composers who are passionate about devotional music and committed to enriching the cultural landscape of India.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, shared,
"Through this partnership, we honor my father Shri Gulshan Kumar ji’s vision of devotional music as a form of service. We are excited to create a space where both tradition and fresh talent can coexist in harmony."

Manoj Muntashir Shukla & Neelam Muntashir Shukla, co-founders of Prarthana, said,
"Prarthana-The Sound Of Sanatana is not only about reviving the spiritual soul of our music but also about nurturing the next generation of artists devoted to Sanatana Dharma. It’s a movement, not just a label."

Together, T-Series and Prarthana stand committed to delivering soul-stirring devotional content while paving the way for the musical torchbearers of tomorrow.

