News |  05 May 2025 15:49 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal brings emotions to life with new song 'Eeja'

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, one of India’s most beloved voices, releases his latest single ‘Eeja’ — a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the roots, language, and soul of Uttarakhand. Releasing today across all platforms, the track marks a deeply emotional collaboration with acclaimed lyricist and storyteller Neelesh Misra, known for iconic songs like “Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata”, “Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai”, and “Abhi Kuch Dino Se”.

But what is Eeja? In the beautiful language of the mountains, Eeja is a tender way of calling your mother — full of warmth, respect, and emotion. It also stands for something even bigger: home. In a time of growing environmental crises and fading traditions, Eeja becomes both a personal and universal cry for all that is being lost.

Shot in the breathtaking and fragile landscapes of Uttarakhand, ‘Eeja’ is more than a song — it is a preservation of identity through melody and memory. With lyrical references to rare and meaningful Pahadi words like Bawala (home), Harele (the mountain flower festival), Pichoda (traditional bridal attire), and Burans (a flowering Himalayan tree), the song transports listeners into the heartbeat of the hills.

“It’s a great pleasure working with Neelesh ji again. Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata was the last song we did together, and it's still one of my favourite pieces of writing. His words carry the fragrance of our land,” says Jubin Nautiyal. “Eeja is a masterpiece — and I’m grateful to lend my voice to something that feels so personal, so cultural, and so urgent.” Directed by Bharat Kukreti, the music video brings this emotion to life with haunting visuals that highlight the devastating effects of deforestation, migration, and forest fires. With the creative support of environmental storytellers from Pagdandi and Baramasa, the visuals don’t just tell a story — they deliver a wake-up call.

The video captures both heartbreak and hope: the pain of ancient forests lost, of wildlife displaced, of mountains stripped bare — and yet, the unwavering spirit of the people and nature that still fight to survive.
Inspired by a simple yet profound visual narrative, Eeja resonates with anyone who has ever longed for their mother’s embrace, for the comfort of home, or for the strength found in our roots. Its soundscape fuses Indian folk with contemporary acoustic sensibilities, emotionally transcending genres to connect at the soul.

With mega-hits like “Lut Gaye”, “Raataan Lambiyan”, and “Tum Hi Aana”, Jubin Nautiyal cemented his place as a leading voice in Indian music. But in Eeja, he strips it all back — returning not just to his musical roots, but to the emotional and ecological roots of the land that raised him.

‘Eeja’ is now available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube. Join us in this emotional journey and help spread the message — to stand with Mother Nature, to save our mountains, and to never forget where we come from.

