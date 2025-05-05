India's Hottest Tracks: RnM's Top Picks in Music

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the rhythm of India's trending songs! Radioandmusic presents ‘Trending in India: RnM's Top Picks’, a weekly showcase of the best tracks that have dominated the charts over the past seven days.
Based on YouTube and Spotify trends, this list highlights the most popular songs in India, covering Independent, Bollywood, regional, and International hits. Every week, we'll be updating the list to reflect the latest trends in Indian music.
Check out the top trending songs below, featuring the crème de la crème of India's music scene. From Independent artists who've made a splash to Bollywood and regional chartbusters, and International hits that have captured India's heart, we've got it all covered.
Radioandmusic- Indie Meter
Radioandmusic- Indie Meter
1. Badshah - Galiyon ke Ghalib
2. Finding Her
3. Paro
4. Jhol
5. Dooron Dooron
6. Bye
7. Choo Lo
8. Lamhey
9. Samjho Na
10. Aaoge Tum Kabhi
11. Jo Tum Mere Ho
12. Maand
Radioandmusic Trending Charts in India ( According to Spotify & Youtube)
1. Uyi Ama
2. Sahiba
3. Raanjhan
4. Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon- Sky Force
5. Khel Khel Mein
6. Tera Chehra
7. RAID 2: NASHA
8. Die With A Smile
9. That’s So True
10. Ordinary
11. Like JENNIE
12. APT.
13. Ed Sheeran- Old Phone
14. Maroon 5 - Priceless ft. LISA
15. Laal Pari
16. RANU BOMBAI KI RANU FULL SONG
17. Premalo
18. Golden Sparrow
19. KANIMAA Lyrical Video
20. Shubh – Supreme
MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more
MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more
MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more
MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more
MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, thread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of India’s leading music distribution and artist development companies, is helping shape a growing shift in how music supports...read more
MUMBAI: Battle lines were drawn, alliances shattered, and emotions ran high as Battleground entered one of the most explosive week yet, streaming...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai, India: India’s podcasting scene marks a landmark moment this week as The Chill Hour, the soulful, no-filters podcast hosted by...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, one of India’s most beloved voices, releases his latest single ‘Eeja’ — a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the roots,...read more
MUMBAI: The world of jazz witnessed a groundbreaking moment at the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day, hosted in Abu Dhabi, where India’s...read more