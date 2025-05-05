RadioandMusic
News |  05 May 2025 14:42 |  By RnMTeam

India's Hottest Tracks: RnM's Top Picks in Music

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the rhythm of India's trending songs! Radioandmusic presents ‘Trending in India: RnM's Top Picks’, a weekly showcase of the best tracks that have dominated the charts over the past seven days.

Based on YouTube and Spotify trends, this list highlights the most popular songs in India, covering Independent, Bollywood, regional, and International hits. Every week, we'll be updating the list to reflect the latest trends in Indian music.

Check out the top trending songs below, featuring the crème de la crème of India's music scene. From Independent artists who've made a splash to Bollywood and regional chartbusters, and International hits that have captured India's heart, we've got it all covered.

Radioandmusic- Indie Meter

1. Badshah - Galiyon ke Ghalib

2. Finding Her

3. Paro

4. Jhol

5. Dooron Dooron

6. Bye

7. Choo Lo

8. Lamhey

9. Samjho Na

10. Aaoge Tum Kabhi

11. Jo Tum Mere Ho

12. Maand

Radioandmusic Trending Charts in India ( According to Spotify & Youtube)

1. Uyi Ama

2. Sahiba

3. Raanjhan

4. Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon- Sky Force

5. Khel Khel Mein

6. Tera Chehra

7. RAID 2: NASHA

8. Die With A Smile

9. That’s So True

10. Ordinary

11. Like JENNIE

12. APT.

13. Ed Sheeran- Old Phone

14. Maroon 5 - Priceless ft. LISA

15. Laal Pari

16. RANU BOMBAI KI RANU FULL SONG

17. Premalo

18. Golden Sparrow

19. KANIMAA Lyrical Video

20. Shubh – Supreme

Related news
 | 05 May 2025

Jubin Nautiyal brings emotions to life with new song 'Eeja'

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, one of India’s most beloved voices, releases his latest single ‘Eeja’ — a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the roots, language, and soul of Uttarakhand.

read more
 | 05 May 2025

The Chill Hour hits 100 episodes: Deepak Pareek’s Podcast celebrates a century of stories, vulnerability, and voice

MUMBAI: Mumbai, India: India’s podcasting scene marks a landmark moment this week as The Chill Hour, the soulful, no-filters podcast hosted by creator and entrepreneur Deepak Pareek, releases its 100th episode, celebrating a journey built on honesty, depth, and connection.

read more
 | 05 May 2025

Grammy-nominated Varijashree Venugopal makes historic debut at International Jazz Day Abu Dhabi 2025

MUMBAI: The world of jazz witnessed a groundbreaking moment at the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day, hosted in Abu Dhabi, where India’s prodigious talent, Grammy-nominated Varijashree Venugopal, made her unforgettable debut on the global stage.

read more
 | 05 May 2025

Audible and Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, to launch ten audiobooks celebrating India’s cultural legacy

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is proud to announce its association with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for the release of a curated series of 10 audiobooks based on works of national importance and India’s c

read more
 | 05 May 2025

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper go Instagram official with sweet birthday kiss

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid has finally made her romance with Singer-actor Bradley Cooper Instagram official.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube's new initiatives to accelerate growth for India's music artists on global stage

MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more

Empowering Indian creators: YouTube pays INR 21,000 crore, commits INR 850 crore more for growth

MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more

Radio City joins hands with Triton Digital to launch Global podcast platform 'RC SWAPPR'

MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, thread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Royals soundtrack takes spotlight in Believe and Netflix India’s bold new era

MUMBAI: Believe, one of India’s leading music distribution and artist development companies, is helping shape a growing shift in how music supports...read more

2
A week of chaos: Umesh Yadav sparks motivation, Rajat Dalal and Neeraj Goyat’s fight steals the show on Amazon MX Player’s 'Battleground'

MUMBAI: Battle lines were drawn, alliances shattered, and emotions ran high as Battleground entered one of the most explosive week yet, streaming...read more

3
The Chill Hour hits 100 episodes: Deepak Pareek’s Podcast celebrates a century of stories, vulnerability, and voice

MUMBAI: Mumbai, India: India’s podcasting scene marks a landmark moment this week as The Chill Hour, the soulful, no-filters podcast hosted by...read more

4
Jubin Nautiyal brings emotions to life with new song 'Eeja'

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, one of India’s most beloved voices, releases his latest single ‘Eeja’ — a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the roots,...read more

5
Grammy-nominated Varijashree Venugopal makes historic debut at International Jazz Day Abu Dhabi 2025

MUMBAI: The world of jazz witnessed a groundbreaking moment at the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day, hosted in Abu Dhabi, where India’s...read more

