India's Hottest Tracks: RnM's Top Picks in Music

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the rhythm of India's trending songs! Radioandmusic presents ‘Trending in India: RnM's Top Picks’, a weekly showcase of the best tracks that have dominated the charts over the past seven days.

Based on YouTube and Spotify trends, this list highlights the most popular songs in India, covering Independent, Bollywood, regional, and International hits. Every week, we'll be updating the list to reflect the latest trends in Indian music.

Check out the top trending songs below, featuring the crème de la crème of India's music scene. From Independent artists who've made a splash to Bollywood and regional chartbusters, and International hits that have captured India's heart, we've got it all covered.

Radioandmusic- Indie Meter

1. Badshah - Galiyon ke Ghalib

2. Finding Her

3. Paro

4. Jhol

5. Dooron Dooron

6. Bye

7. Choo Lo

8. Lamhey

9. Samjho Na

10. Aaoge Tum Kabhi

11. Jo Tum Mere Ho

12. Maand

Radioandmusic Trending Charts in India ( According to Spotify & Youtube)

1. Uyi Ama

2. Sahiba

3. Raanjhan

4. Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon- Sky Force

5. Khel Khel Mein

6. Tera Chehra

7. RAID 2: NASHA

8. Die With A Smile

9. That’s So True

10. Ordinary

11. Like JENNIE

12. APT.

13. Ed Sheeran- Old Phone

14. Maroon 5 - Priceless ft. LISA

15. Laal Pari

16. RANU BOMBAI KI RANU FULL SONG

17. Premalo

18. Golden Sparrow

19. KANIMAA Lyrical Video

20. Shubh – Supreme