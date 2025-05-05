Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper go Instagram official with sweet birthday kiss

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid has finally made her romance with Singer-actor Bradley Cooper Instagram official. The supermodel, who just turned 30, shared a series of photos from her birthday celebration — and the highlight was a sweet snap of her kissing the 50-year-old actor in front of her towering three-tier chocolate cake.
Dressed in a white top with her hair slicked back in a bun, Gigi was seen cupping Bradley’s face as they shared the intimate moment. The couple has been dating for about a year, first spotted together in October 2023 during a cozy dinner at Via Carota in New York’s West Village.
Reflecting on her milestone birthday, Gigi wrote, “I feel so lucky to be 30. I feel so lucky for every high and low — for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!” She also thanked her followers, saying she felt “blessed to feel so loved.”
In a recent chat with Vogue, Gigi described her relationship with Bradley as a “very romantic and happy dynamic,” adding that while dating in the spotlight comes with challenges, their bond stays strong because they’re both clear about what they want.
MUMBAI: To further propel India's music artists onto the global stage, YouTube announced a suiteread more
MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more
MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more
MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more
MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, thread more
MUMBAI: Battle lines were drawn, alliances shattered, and emotions ran high as Battleground entered one of the most explosive week yet, streaming...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai, India: India’s podcasting scene marks a landmark moment this week as The Chill Hour, the soulful, no-filters podcast hosted by...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, one of India’s most beloved voices, releases his latest single ‘Eeja’ — a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the roots,...read more
MUMBAI: The world of jazz witnessed a groundbreaking moment at the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day, hosted in Abu Dhabi, where India’s...read more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of India’s leading music distribution and artist development companies, is helping shape a growing shift in how music supports...read more