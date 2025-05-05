Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper go Instagram official with sweet birthday kiss

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid has finally made her romance with Singer-actor Bradley Cooper Instagram official. The supermodel, who just turned 30, shared a series of photos from her birthday celebration — and the highlight was a sweet snap of her kissing the 50-year-old actor in front of her towering three-tier chocolate cake.

Dressed in a white top with her hair slicked back in a bun, Gigi was seen cupping Bradley’s face as they shared the intimate moment. The couple has been dating for about a year, first spotted together in October 2023 during a cozy dinner at Via Carota in New York’s West Village.

Reflecting on her milestone birthday, Gigi wrote, “I feel so lucky to be 30. I feel so lucky for every high and low — for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!” She also thanked her followers, saying she felt “blessed to feel so loved.”

In a recent chat with Vogue, Gigi described her relationship with Bradley as a “very romantic and happy dynamic,” adding that while dating in the spotlight comes with challenges, their bond stays strong because they’re both clear about what they want.