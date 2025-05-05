Audible and Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, to launch ten audiobooks celebrating India’s cultural legacy

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is proud to announce its association with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for the release of a curated series of 10 audiobooks based on works of national importance and India’s cultural heritage. These titles aim to make seminal Indian works more accessible through the power of audio storytelling.
The first of these audiobooks, 'Vivekanand ki Kahani’ was formally unveiled at WAVES 2025, the flagship cultural showcase organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, held in Mumbai from May 1st to 4th, 2025 in the presence of the honorable Prime Minister.
The audiobook, ‘Vivekanand ki Kahani’ on Audible can be listened to here by Audible members. This Hindi audiobook can also be accessed on Alexa-enabled smart speakers. Alexa users with an Audible membership, who have purchased the book, can simply say, “Alexa, play Vivekanand Ki Kahani from Audible” to listen to the audiobook.
By offering these culturally significant texts in immersive, audio formats with rich narration, the aim is to instill a deeper connection with India’s diverse heritage while making these stories widely available to Indian and global audiences, particularly younger generations
Shailesh Sawlani, Country Manager, India - Audible, said, “In India, where storytelling is part of both the tradition and a living culture, audio is the most natural evolution of that legacy. Making these seminal Indian works in audio format is a powerful affirmation of audio as a medium that not just entertains but also educates, inspires and empowers. For us at Audible, it is an honor to be associated with the Ministry at this pivotal point, celebrating India’s cultural heritage while amplifying its content onto the global stage.”
Teena Sidana, Country Manager, Alexa India, said, "We are honoured to have the opportunity to support the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Audible to bring Swami Vivekananda's life lessons and teachings alive for Alexa users with Audible membership in India. We look forward to extending the comfort and convenience of enjoying this audiobook on Audible to listeners of all ages via a single voice command to Alexa."
The complete set of the 10 titles that are being produced by the Publications Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, to be available on Audible includes:
