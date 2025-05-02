Music artist Jitesh Shankar pours his heart into soulful breakup ballad "Teri Yaadein"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and composer Jitesh Shankar returns with his latest single, “Teri Yaadein,” a poignant breakup ballad that speaks directly to the heart. Written, composed, and sung by Jitesh himself, the track is a raw and emotionally charged tribute to the pain of lost love—one that draws deeply from his own life experiences.

Originally penned in 2016–17, Teri Yaadein was born out of a personal heartbreak that left a lasting imprint on the artist’s soul. Through evocative lyrics like “Soona soona din mera, sooni sooni raatein” and “Subah se shaam ho jaati hai, par jaati na teri yaadein,” the song captures the sense of emptiness, longing, and emotional isolation that comes in the aftermath of a meaningful relationship.

In a unique creative choice, Jitesh shifts into a narrative storytelling mode in the second half of the track, reflecting on the flashbacks of tender moments, playful memories, and emotional highs that once defined the relationship. “There were so many little things I wanted to express—both intense and innocent—that I felt narration was the only honest way to convey them,” says Jitesh.

Teri Yaadein is not just a song—it's an emotional journey that anyone who has loved and lost can relate to. Known for his versatile vocals and emotional depth, Jitesh Shankar continues to connect with listeners through songs that are not only musically rich but also deeply human.

Jitesh has been singing professionally for over a decade, with notable contributions to major projects, including the 2025 historical epic Chhaava, which features a powerful soundtrack composed by Oscar-winning maestro A.R. Rahman. He has also made memorable appearances on platforms like Suro La Eklavya Season 2 and Big Golden Voice Season 5 on 92.7 Big FM, where his vocal prowess earned praise from judge Anu Malik, who remarked on the exceptional throw of his voice.

In addition to his original work, Jitesh has lent his voice to several Hindi and Marathi singles for various production houses, further showcasing his versatility across languages and genres. Known for his dynamic live performances, he continues to win hearts across college festivals, corporate shows, weddings, and private events.

Teri Yaadein is now available on all major streaming platforms.