Maroon 5 teams up with BLACKPINK's Lisa for new single "Priceless," teases return to their roots

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has dropped their brand-new single, “Priceless,” featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa — marking the first time the pop-rock band has collaborated with a K-pop artist. The infectious track is accompanied by a cinematic music video directed by Aerin Moreno, shot on 35mm film in downtown Los Angeles. Inspired by Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the video stars frontman Adam Levine and Lisa locked in a fiery and contentious relationship.

According to the band, “Priceless” serves as a “prelude” to their upcoming eighth studio album, with more details to come soon. In a statement, Levine described the track as a guitar-driven song that reconnects the band with their early sound. “It’s just a guitar-based song, which we haven’t really done in so long,” Levine shared. “The intro was literally me playing an unplugged guitar into an iPhone audio message. Recording it got me emotional because it felt like going back to our roots — something our fans have been asking for.”

Guitarist James Valentine echoed the sentiment, revealing that hearing the demo brought back memories of the band’s early days. “It reminded me of when I first saw them play in 2000, before I joined in 2001. The chords and the vibe brought back that excitement,” he said. Valentine added that “Priceless” helped shape the overall sound of their forthcoming album.

Maroon 5 also hinted at big plans ahead. Following their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM — where they performed 40 shows — the band is gearing up to announce a world tour. Levine teased the project during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, revealing that the single would drop at the end of the month, with the album slated for a summer release and a tour expected to kick off in the fall.

“Priceless” sets the stage for Maroon 5’s return to their roots, following their 2021 album Jordi, which featured artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Stevie Nicks, and H.E.R. As the band prepares to enter a new era, fans can look forward to a sound that blends nostalgia with fresh collaborations.