Love is in the air as Dinesh Vijan, Maddock films and Sony Music India unveil the Sangeet Anthem of the year- Sawariya Tera from a look Chuk Maaf

MUMBAI: After tugging at heartstrings with Koi Naa and lighting up the internet with Chor Bazari Phir Se, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf now unveil yet another romantic track, Sawariya Tera. From banging beats to electrifying footwork, the track is an all-out celebration of love, laughter, and dancefloor mayhem between Ranjan Tiwari (Rajkummar Rao) and Titli Mishra (Wamiqa Gabbi). The track is a riot of color, chaos, and full-throttle fun, Directed by the talented Karan Sharma and produced by the visionary Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf stars the ever-versatile Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi as Ranjan Tiwari and Titli Mishra, and is set to hit theatres worldwide on 9th May 2025.

Sawariya Tera is pure joy, blending old-school warmth with a fresh, funky beat that’ll have you moving in seconds. Composed by the super-talented Tanishk Bagchi, with lyrics by the incredible Irshad Kamil, it’s got all the feels. With vocals by Raghav Chaitanya, Varun Jain, Suvarna Tiwari, Pravesh Mallick, and Priyanka Sarkaar, it’s a total dance floor anthem. Produced by Tanishk Bagchi and Ganesh Waghela, ‘Sawariya Tera’ serves up a lively, melodic wave that’s impossible to ignore. It’s fun, funky, and full of life.

Rajkummar Rao shares, "What I love about 'Sawariya Tera' is that it’s got that full on love energy wrapped in a beat that makes you want to move. It’s energetic, it’s groovy, and a song that will make it to your playlist.”

Wamiqa Gabbi adds, “Each song in the film perfectly fits into the storyline. Sawariya Tera is a funky groove that just makes you want to get up and dance.”

Composer & Music Producer Tanishk Bagchi shares "With ‘Sawariya Tera’, we wanted that feel-good energy, something that hits your heart and your feet at the same time! It’s got bounce, it’s got soul, but it still keeps it real. We didn’t overdo it, just the right groove, the right emotion. The singers and the lyricist totally brought the magic I had the vision, and they turned it into a banger"

Lyricist Irshad Kamil reflected on the essence of the song, saying, "‘Sawariya Tera’ is that love-soaked groove you can’t help but smile and move to! The lyrics are playful, full of spark and all about those little moments that make your heart do a happy dance. I wanted every word to feel like a celebration of love that’s light, fun, and made to vibe with."

Get ready for love, emotions, and a whole lot of Sawariya Tera. Turn up the volume, let your heart feel every beat, and dive into the magic of romance. Listen to Sawariya Tera now, streaming on all platforms.

