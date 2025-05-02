Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh unite for new cross-cultural anthem ‘BUCK’, dropping May 9

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation Jackson Wang and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh are joining forces for an explosive new single titled BUCK, set to release on May 9. This highly anticipated collaboration brings together two powerhouse names from Asia, creating a momentous crossover for fans across the globe.

Jackson Wang, known both as a member of GOT7 and a global solo artist, continues to push creative boundaries with this project. With chart-toppers like 100 Ways and Blow, the Hong Kong-born star has earned international acclaim, blending pop, hip-hop, and R&B while building a massive following in Asia, the U.S., and Europe.

Diljit Dosanjh, fresh off his groundbreaking performance at Coachella and multiple sold-out world tours, infuses his signature Punjabi vibe and unstoppable energy into the track, promising a sound that bridges cultures.

Adding even more excitement, Jackson Wang is slated to visit Mumbai on May 10 to promote BUCK, marking his second appearance in India and sparking a wave of anticipation among his Indian fans.

Sources reveal that the collaboration came to life after both artists expressed mutual interest in working together. Jackson’s visit is being coordinated by Singapore-based associate Kamal Shah and Bollywood and music industry insider Bunty Bahl.

Poised to be a genre-blending anthem, BUCK is set to showcase the unique strengths of both Jackson and Diljit, delivering a sound that transcends borders.