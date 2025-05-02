Ed Sheeran, ROSÉ, RAYE and more join star-studded line-up for F1: The album

Atlantic Records has unveiled the full artist line-up for the soundtrack of Apple Original Films’ upcoming F1 movie, set to release worldwide on June 27. The soundtrack brings together some of the biggest global names, including Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ, RAYE, Burna Boy, and many more.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Brad Pitt, and Lewis Hamilton, the film stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver making a comeback alongside rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) at the fictional APXGP team.

The soundtrack campaign kicked off on April 30 with Lose My Mind, a collaboration between Houston rapper Don Toliver and GRAMMY-winning superstar Doja Cat. The album promises an adrenaline-fueled collection of brand-new tracks from top artists like Tate McRae, Roddy Ricch, Dom Dolla, Chris Stapleton, Tiësto, Sexyy Red, Myke Towers, Madison Beer, Peggy Gou, and more.

F1: The Album is produced by Kevin Weaver, Atlantic Records’ West Coast President and the hitmaker behind soundtracks like Barbie The Album and The Greatest Showman. Joining him are Brandon Davis and Joseph Khoury from Atlantic’s A&R team, with film producers Kosinski and Bruckheimer also serving as executive producers on the project.

To mark the launch, an exclusive F1: The Album activation will take place at the Miami Grand Prix, offering VIP guests an immersive experience inside a recreated APXGP team garage from the film. Visitors will enjoy racing simulators, interactive games, movie memorabilia, and a first listen to the album with appearances from film and soundtrack talent across the race weekend.

The album is now available for pre-order and will officially drop on June 27, coinciding with the film’s global theatrical release via Warner Bros. Pictures.

Full Tracklist:

• Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat)

• Dom Dolla – No Room for A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)

• Ed Sheeran – Drive

• Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

• ROSÉ – Messy

• Burna Boy – Don’t Let Me Drown

• Roddy Ricch – Underdog

• RAYE – Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News

• Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be

• Myke Towers – Baja California

• Tiësto & Sexyy Red – OMG!

• Madison Beer – All At Once

• Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E

• PAWSA – Double C

• Mr Eazi – Attention

• Darkoo – Give Me Love

• Obongjayar – Gasoline