RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 May 2025 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali drops a stunning music video for 'Aankhon'

MUMBAI: With Aankhon, Dhvani Bhanushali dives into a bold new chapter, mysterious, immersive, and creatively uncharted. The audio has already sparked intrigue across social media, drawing listeners in with its moody rhythm and magnetic pull. Known for consistently connecting with youth through her evolving musical choices, Dhvani brings a surprising edge to this release, one that feels both intimate and experimental.

Link: https://bit.ly/AankhonOutNow

What makes Aankhon all the more special is that it brings together three distinct musical forces for the very first time, Dhvani joins hands with genre-defining composers OAFF and Savera, and the evocative lyricist Ankur Tewari, creating a soundscape that’s hypnotic, transportive, and deeply memorable.

Speaking about this milestone collaboration, Dhvani Bhanushali shared, “Aankhon is unlike anything I’ve done before. It’s moody, layered, and has a vibe that lingers. Working with OAFF, Savera, and Ankur Tewari was a creatively fulfilling experience, we were all experimenting, and that energy translated beautifully into the final track and video.”

OAFF - Savera speaking about their collaboration, ““This track was a journey into the unexpected—something jazzy, something trippy, but still rooted in melody. Collaborating with Dhvani for the first time brought a whole new dimension to our sound. She brought this effortless cool and texture that matched the sonic world we were crafting—it felt like she had always been part of our musical language.”

Ankur Tewari adds, “The lyrics of Aankhon are meant to be introspective, and Dhvani truly captured the essence of them. This collaboration was one where everyone involved brought something fresh, and the result is something I believe will resonate deeply with listeners.”

With the audio already setting the vibe online, the video shot across Mumbai, directed by Pankhuri Ranjan, takes Aankhon to a whole new dimension. For Dhvani’s fans, it’s a chance to experience her like never before, making every moment unforgettable.

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali Ankur Tewari music
Related news
 | 02 May 2025

Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh unite for new cross-cultural anthem ‘BUCK’, dropping May 9

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation Jackson Wang and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh are joining forces for an explosive new single titled BUCK, set to release on May 9.

read more
 | 02 May 2025

Ed Sheeran, ROSÉ, RAYE and more join star-studded line-up for F1: The album

Atlantic Records has unveiled the full artist line-up for the soundtrack of Apple Original Films’ upcoming F1 movie, set to release worldwide on June 27. The soundtrack brings together some of the biggest global names, including Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ, RAYE, Burna Boy, and many more.

read more
 | 02 May 2025

Music artist Jitesh Shankar pours his heart into soulful breakup ballad "Teri Yaadein"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and composer Jitesh Shankar returns with his latest single, “Teri Yaadein,” a poignant breakup ballad that speaks directly to the heart.

read more
 | 02 May 2025

Canada’s Deadwood announces USA tour dates plus new horrifying deathcore video 'Heretic'

MUMBAI: Returning from their recent Japan tour this past April, Montreal, Canada’s deathcore outfit Deadwood announces their next trek with four USA tour dates this coming July, which includes a performance during this year's Inkcarceration Festival (dates listed below).

read more
 | 02 May 2025

Five things you need to know about Verknipt, the newest and biggest hard techno event, before their big India debut this weekend

MUMBAI: The world’s biggest hard techno brand is finally landing in India and it’s about to change the game!

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify moves fast to embrace court ruling, submits app update with new payment options

MUMBAI: Spotify isn’t wasting any time following the recent court decision in Epic Games v.read more

Harshit Rana spills the beans on sledging remarks, and this is how he ignores them!

MUMBAI: Known for his pace, fire, and fierce on field attitude, Harshit Rana has quickly become read more

Empowering Indian creators: YouTube pays INR 21,000 crore, commits INR 850 crore more for growth

MUMBAI: At the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit [WAVES] in Mumbai, YouTubread more

Radio City joins hands with Triton Digital to launch Global podcast platform 'RC SWAPPR'

MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, thread more

Sony Music Publishing India highlights importance of music publishing at India Audio Summit and Awards 2025

MUMBAI: The third edition of the India Audio Summit and Awards, curated by Radioandmusic.com, wiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Maroon 5 teams up with BLACKPINK's Lisa for new single "Priceless," teases return to their roots

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has dropped their brand-new single, “Priceless,” featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa — marking the first time the pop-rock band has...read more

2
Ed Sheeran, ROSÉ, RAYE and more join star-studded line-up for F1: The album

Atlantic Records has unveiled the full artist line-up for the soundtrack of Apple Original Films’ upcoming F1 movie, set to release worldwide on...read more

3
Dhvani Bhanushali drops a stunning music video for 'Aankhon'

MUMBAI: With Aankhon, Dhvani Bhanushali dives into a bold new chapter, mysterious, immersive, and creatively uncharted. The audio has already sparked...read more

4
Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh unite for new cross-cultural anthem ‘BUCK’, dropping May 9

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation Jackson Wang and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh are joining forces for an explosive new single titled BUCK, set to release...read more

5
Sachet Parampara announce their debut India Tour

MUMBAI: The Indian live event landscape is set to be painted with the vibrant hues of Sachet Parampara's soulful soundscapes as the celebrated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games