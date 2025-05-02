Dhvani Bhanushali drops a stunning music video for 'Aankhon'

MUMBAI: With Aankhon, Dhvani Bhanushali dives into a bold new chapter, mysterious, immersive, and creatively uncharted. The audio has already sparked intrigue across social media, drawing listeners in with its moody rhythm and magnetic pull. Known for consistently connecting with youth through her evolving musical choices, Dhvani brings a surprising edge to this release, one that feels both intimate and experimental.

Link: https://bit.ly/AankhonOutNow

What makes Aankhon all the more special is that it brings together three distinct musical forces for the very first time, Dhvani joins hands with genre-defining composers OAFF and Savera, and the evocative lyricist Ankur Tewari, creating a soundscape that’s hypnotic, transportive, and deeply memorable.

Speaking about this milestone collaboration, Dhvani Bhanushali shared, “Aankhon is unlike anything I’ve done before. It’s moody, layered, and has a vibe that lingers. Working with OAFF, Savera, and Ankur Tewari was a creatively fulfilling experience, we were all experimenting, and that energy translated beautifully into the final track and video.”

OAFF - Savera speaking about their collaboration, ““This track was a journey into the unexpected—something jazzy, something trippy, but still rooted in melody. Collaborating with Dhvani for the first time brought a whole new dimension to our sound. She brought this effortless cool and texture that matched the sonic world we were crafting—it felt like she had always been part of our musical language.”

Ankur Tewari adds, “The lyrics of Aankhon are meant to be introspective, and Dhvani truly captured the essence of them. This collaboration was one where everyone involved brought something fresh, and the result is something I believe will resonate deeply with listeners.”

With the audio already setting the vibe online, the video shot across Mumbai, directed by Pankhuri Ranjan, takes Aankhon to a whole new dimension. For Dhvani’s fans, it’s a chance to experience her like never before, making every moment unforgettable.