News |  02 May 2025 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Canada’s Deadwood announces USA tour dates plus new horrifying deathcore video 'Heretic'

MUMBAI: Returning from their recent Japan tour this past April, Montreal, Canada’s deathcore outfit Deadwood announces their next trek with four USA tour dates this coming July, which includes a performance during this year's Inkcarceration Festival (dates listed below).

"We're extremely excited about this opportunity! We are going to do the after-show of one of the biggest festivals in North America, Inkcarceration Fest, and spread the metal to our metalhead family to the south!"

Other Dates:

May 24 - Quebec City, QC - Quartier de Lune w/ Burning The Oppressor, Unpunished
June 14 - St-Calixte, QC - VodFest

USA Tour Dates:

July 16 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
July 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Smiling Moose
July 18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival (Campground Performance)
July 22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

In additional news, Deadwood unveiled their most harrowing work to date with “Heretic”, the lead single from their upcoming EP "Rituals of A Dying Light" slated for release later this year. The accompanying video plunges viewers into a nightmarish realm that perfectly complements the band's brutal, fast-paced sonic assault. The single's release coincides with Deadwood's upcoming Japan tour (dates listed below) alongside Humanity's Last Breath and DVRK, further cementing their place in the international extreme metal scene. The comment on the single and what the audience should expect:

“This is the first song we’ve written for the next EP and one of the ones we’re most proud of: it’s fast, heavy, and technical. We are a very intense show with a very percussive and tight guitar sound. We have a lot of samples between the songs to create a horror movie atmosphere. The fans go back home with a slap in the face. Heretic represents our darkest material yet.”

The Montreal-based collective, known for its mission to ‘Make Deathcore Angry Again,’ draws inspiration from centuries-old horror stories and myths. The track delivers the uncompromising heaviness and terrifying atmosphere that have become Deadwood's signature since its 2020 formation. The band's unique blend of death metal and hardcore elements reaches new heights of intensity with this release, promising an unforgettable auditory experience for fans who crave pure brutality. They are recommended for fans of Whitechapel, Despised Icon, and Meshuggah.

Watch and listen to the music video for "Heretic" via Slam Worldwide at https://youtu.be/qd3b7p4zTug

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/41ZoUpS

 

 

 

