A soulful evening of music and tribute: ‘Baithak’ Honours Padma Awardees in new Delhi

MUMBAI: The NCUI Auditorium at Siri Fort Road came alive with melody, reverence, and national pride as a grand musical evening titled ‘Baithak’ unfolded in honour of three legendary Padma Award-winning artists. The event celebrated the immense contributions of Dr. L. Subramaniam, Dr. Jaspinder Narula, and Kavita Krishnamurthy—towering figures who have enriched India’s musical heritage through decades of dedication and excellence.
Dr. L. Subramaniam, renowned for globalising the Indian violin and pioneering fusion music, was recognised for his groundbreaking efforts that have taken Indian classical music to international platforms. Dr. Jaspinder Narula, a celebrated playback singer known for her powerful voice rooted in both classical and Bollywood traditions, was honoured for her emotive and energetic renditions. Kavita Krishnamurthy, one of the most iconic voices in Indian cinema, was felicitated as she celebrated an extraordinary milestone—50 glorious years in the world of music.
The evening witnessed the gracious presence of Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Former Union Cabinet Minister, and Shri Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, as distinguished guests. A special performance by singer Ankita Pathak added to the atmosphere, with her soulful tributes through timeless songs associated with the awardees. The musical energy peaked when both Jaspinder Narula and Kavita Krishnamurthy took to the stage amid audience demand. Kavita captivated the audience with her rendition of the classic "Dil De Chuke Sanam", while Dr. Jaspinder Narula electrified the gathering with spirited performances of "Dumadum Mast Kalandar" and "Jugni", making it an evening to remember.
In an emotional address, Dr. Jaspinder Narula dedicated her Padma Shri award to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, expressing deep sorrow and urging the government to take firm and decisive action against terrorism. Reflecting on his musical journey, Dr. L. Subramaniam said, “This honour is not just a recognition of my journey in music, but a tribute to the power of Indian classical music to transcend boundaries and touch hearts across the world. I dedicate this to my gurus, my family, and to every aspiring musician who believes in the magic of dedication and discipline.”
Organised by Graphisads under the leadership of CMD Mukesh Gupta, Baithak stood as a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of Indian music and its ability to unite people across cultures and generations. It was more than just a concert—it was a heartfelt homage to India's artistic spirit and the legends who continue to shape it.
