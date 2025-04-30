RadioandMusic
News |  30 Apr 2025 11:23 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and the ugly truth about celebrity misogyny

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce has been a tabloid favorite but in 2023, it became the center of a disturbing controversy that revealed just how far we still have to go in respecting women in the public eye. A Barstool Sports podcaster sparked widespread outrage after making a crude remark, saying he wanted to see a “sex tape” between Swift and Kelce. What followed wasn’t just backlash it was a reckoning.

The comment wasn’t just tasteless; it was dehumanizing. It turned a successful, powerful woman into an object of fantasy, dragging Swift’s private life into the spotlight in the most invasive way. And the fact that such a remark was even made let alone initially brushed off as a joke underscored a disturbing truth: misogyny in pop culture is still alive, normalized, and far too easily excused.

Swift, who has carved out a legacy built on her talent, business savvy, and personal agency, was reduced to fodder for entertainment. Travis Kelce, a sports icon in his own right, was also caught in the crossfire but the brunt of the objectification fell, as it often does, on the woman.

Actress Rachel Zegler didn’t stay silent. “It’s never been funny. It’s never been cool. And it’s never been anything but degrading and disgusting,” she tweeted, echoing the thoughts of many who were appalled by the situation.

This isn’t just about one vile comment. It’s a reflection of the toxic culture that still surrounds fame, where women no matter how successful are treated as if their bodies and relationships are public property. The widespread backlash is a sign that the tide may be turning, but it also serves as a reminder: respect for women shouldn’t be conditional, and the fight against objectification is far from over.

