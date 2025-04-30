Taylor Swift’s hilarious homemade gift to Ed Sheeran takes a jab at Kanye West and fans are living for It

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran has been delighting fans by sharing throwback memories on the Instagram account Teddy’s Old Phone, and Taylor Swift fans just got a nostalgic gem. Among the photos the British singer recently posted is a cheeky and cleverly shaded gift Swift gave him — a jar of homemade jam labeled with a playful nod to her infamous 2009 MTV VMA moment with Kanye West.
The handwritten label read:
“Yo Ed—I’m really happy 4 you and I’m gonna let u finish but this is the best JAM OF ALL TIME”
It was signed off with a casual “—T.”
Sheeran captioned the photo simply, “it was pretty good jam,” but fans quickly picked up on the savage wit behind the gift. Believed to be from around 2013 during Ed’s stint on Taylor’s Red Tour, the jar not only served up something sweet — it delivered a perfect spoonful of throwback shade.
Swifties flooded the comments with joy.
“OMG ICONIC,” one wrote.
“Taylor is sooo funny for this!!” another laughed.
“SHE THREW THE BEST SHADE,” a fan declared, while someone else summed it up: “Icons only here.”
By turning a sour moment into a sweet joke, Taylor showed once again that she hasn’t lost her sense of humor — or her ability to take control of the narrative, one jam jar at a time.
