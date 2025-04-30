Rajat Dalal reflects on his journey as Team Haryana’s mentor in Amazon MX Player’s Battleground

MUMBAI: Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free streaming service, has been amping the buzz with each episode of Battleground, the ultimate fitness showdown where strength, stamina and willpower are put to the ultimate test. Fronting the action is cricket legend Shikhar Dhawan as ‘Super Mentor’, with four powerhouse mentors Rajat Dalal, Abhishek Malhan, Rubina Dilaik, and Neeraj Goyat — leading fierce squads into the unforgiving arena. Rajat Dalal brings an unstoppable energy and a razor-sharp game plan to Team Haryana, pushing his team to smash barriers, crush doubts, and prove they belong at the top.

Reflecting on his journey as both an athlete and mentor, Rajat shared, “I’ve always lived in competition mode — whether it was in the classroom or on the field. That drive to constantly push my limits helped me step into the mentorship role efficiently. I realised how much that drive has helped me in the Battleground arena. I could relate to the mindset of the contestants. It also gave me an insider perspective, and I think that made all the difference.”

Addressing the recent battles in Fight Club, he added, “I don’t think we’ve seen anything quite like this before, not from the start of Fight Club till now. The level of competition was just on another level. Every match felt intense, every competitor came in with something to prove. Honestly, talent is everywhere. No one had an easy run. For me, there wasn’t a single fight where someone clearly stood out because everyone did. Every face-off felt like a final. That’s how good it was.”

