SOCIAL celebrates International Jazz Day 2025

MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, thread more
MUMBAI: The third edition of the India Audio Summit and Awards, curated by Radioandmusic.com, wiread more
MUMBAI: The evolution of artificial intelligence is reshaping the music industry in profound and read more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM has emerged victorious at the 3rd edition of the India Auread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing usread more
MUMBAI: The India Audio Summit and Awards witnessed a thought-provoking panel discussion, MIX Room Podcast, moderated by Gautam Keswani of Aural...read more
MUMBAI: Benson Boone’s latest single, “Mystical Magical,” which first captivated audiences during his Coachella 2025 performance, has topped this...read more
MUMBAI: On December 2, 2025, Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers will publish Dolly Parton's Billy The Kid dances his heart out, ...read more
MUMBAI: Ben Bohmer, the award winning Berlin-based DJ and producer celebrated for his emotive soundscapes, is set to deliver a bespoke performance...read more
MUMBAI: Chris Janson is kicking off the summer with a huge push from Country Radio, where the multi-Platinum and award-winning artist was the week’s...read more