SOCIAL celebrates International Jazz Day 2025

MUMBAI: Get ready for a sonic journey that will ignite your soul, stir your senses, and take you on a vibrant ride through the world of jazz Guitarist/composer Adil Manuel has been organising International Jazz Day events since 2013 starting off in New Delhi and then 2017 onwards in Mumbai collaborating with antiSOCIAL (Impresario) The idea behind it was to create a community by giving a platform to emerging new jazz based and influenced artists and bands as well as already established artists from both here and overseas.

This 2025 will be the 12th Edition of International Jazz Day celebrations curated by Adil Manuel.

Date: 3rd May 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai

The 2025 Lineup:

1 REFRACT (Arjun Chakraborty x Sushant Joshi)

2 DIG DIS

3 Shrae & The Quartet Life Crisis

4 RAJEEV RAJA COMBINE

5 DJ AOKI YABAAAI (Tokyo: Japanese Jazz/City Pop Set)