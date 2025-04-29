Pancham Nishad presents Pratahswar - An exceptional morning concert with Kaustuv Kanti Ganguli

MUMBAI: In a rare celebration of the city's musical heritage, Pancham Nishad presents a special edition of its celebrated series Pratahswar featuring the gifted vocalist Kaustuv Kanti Ganguli. The 133rd concert of this series is scheduled for Sunday, 4th May 2025, at 6:30 a.m. at Kalangan, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Admission is free and open to all.

Renowned for offering audiences the serenity of morning ragas, Pratahswar continues its tradition of showcasing promising young artists in a setting that honors the purity of early dawn performances — a rarity in today's fast-paced urban life.

About the Artist

Kaustuv Kanti Ganguli represents the new vanguard of Hindustani classical music, deeply rooted in tradition while embracing innovation. A disciple of Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, trained at Shrutinandan and the ITC Sangeet Research Academy, Kaustuv draws his musical lineage from the illustrious Patiala Gharana. His mastery spans Khayal, Thumri-Dadra, Bhajan, and related forms.

Beyond performance, Kaustuv stands at the confluence of music and technology. A professional engineer and musicologist, he is currently a Post-doctoral Associate at New York University, Abu Dhabi, where he is advancing research in artificial intelligence and computational musicology. His work aims to bridge classical artistry with modern technology, reshaping the future of music analysis, production, and pedagogy.

Kaustuv will be accompanied by Yati Bhagwat on tabla and Siddhesh Bicholkar on harmonium, ensuring a morning filled with artistic brilliance and rich musical dialogue.

An Invitation to Experience the Dawn of Music

Morning ragas, traditionally performed at the break of day, offer a spiritual and meditative experience that resonates differently from evening performances. Pratah Swar provides a rare and much-needed opportunity for Mumbai’s audiences to reconnect with this sublime tradition.

Speaking about the initiative, Shashi Vyas, Founder and Director of Pancham Nishad, shared, “Morning concerts are more than performances — they are moments of stillness and deep reflection. Through Pratah Swar, we have strived to preserve this beautiful tradition, giving both artists and audiences a unique space to experience classical music in its most pristine form.”

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 4th May 2025

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Venue: Kalangan, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Entry: Free