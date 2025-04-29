RadioandMusic
News |  29 Apr 2025

Maroon 5 and LISA announce explosive new collab “Priceless”, teaser drops ahead of release

MUMBAI: A major music moment is on the way — Maroon 5 and LISA of BLACKPINK are officially teaming up for a brand-new track titled “Priceless.” The announcement was made on Saturday (April 25), when the Adam Levine-led band took to social media to confirm the collaboration and invite fans to pre-save the song on Spotify and Apple Music. While the exact release date remains under wraps, anticipation is building fast.

The band shared a fun behind-the-scenes clip from a photoshoot with Levine and LISA, captioning it:

“PRICELESS FT. LISA @lalalalisa_m PRE-SAVE NOW.”

A 15-second teaser of the track also dropped via their Instagram Story, giving fans a taste of what’s to come — including Levine’s signature falsetto and a slick rap verse from LISA:

“Yeah, talk is cheap boy stop it / Got my love that’s a real big profit.”

Adding to the buzz, Levine posted black-and-white stills from what appears to be the upcoming “Priceless” music video. One photo shows a clapperboard with the names of director Aerin Moreno and cinematographer Russ Fraser, while another captures an overhead view of Levine and LISA leaning against a balcony, suggesting the track’s visuals will be just as striking as the song itself.

Hints of the collaboration had been floating for days. Maroon 5 previously teased fans with a mysterious photo of Levine and an unidentified woman overlooking a cityscape. Not long after, LISA posted a short video on her Instagram Story showing her lying back on set, possibly during the music video shoot.

This exciting partnership comes as Maroon 5 preps for their first album since 2021’s Jordi, which Adam Levine recently teased on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, promising a new single “around the end of the month-ish.”

Meanwhile, LISA is riding high following the release of her solo debut album Alter Ego, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and featured powerhouse collabs with Rosalía, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, RAYE, and more. Her Coachella performances earlier this month only cemented her as a global icon.

With “Priceless” on the way, fans of both Maroon 5 and LISA have a lot to look forward to. This is one collab you won’t want to miss.

