Chris Janson tops Country Radio as the most-added artist

MUMBAI: Chris Janson is kicking off the summer with a huge push from Country Radio, where the multi-Platinum and award-winning artist was the week’s most added track with 69 stations across the nation upon the single’s debut. The track also debuted on the Country charts at #49. Written by Janson, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips and Andy Sheridan, the track is another Janson summer anthem reminiscent of his signature platinum hits like “Fix A Drink,” “Buy Me A Boat” and “Good Vibes.”
“A huge thanks to Country Radio. This most added on opening day is a real blessing. I’m truly so grateful. I’m also incredibly grateful to our Harpeth 60 team: Clay Hunnicut, Ray Vaughn, Lauren Bartlett, and RG Jones.”
-Chris Janson
WATCH: Official Music Video
This track from the multi-Platinum star is his debut single under his latest partnership with Warner Music and his own label imprint, Harpeth 60 Records. The tune marks the first release off of Janson’s highly anticipated album coming this summer.
Stay tuned for more new music from Chris Janson this year as he continues delivering the high-energy soundtrack to your summer.
