Bad Mary releases live video for 'Space Girl' ahead of upcoming album 'Live on Long Island'

MUMBAI: New York glam-punk outfit Bad Mary has released a new live video for “Space Girl,” a fiery performance pulled straight from their upcoming live album, Live on Long Island, out July 15 on all streaming platforms.

Watch “Space Girl” Live Now:

Bassist Mike Staub shared, “Space Girl’ has always been a very important song for us. Not only did it inspire an album and a movie — it's also the first song that I brought to Bad Mary when we started to write original music."

Originally featured on their 2014 album Better Days, “Space Girl” gets a turbo-charged makeover in this new live version—raw, loud, and unmistakably Bad Mary. The video captures the band’s signature high-energy stage presence and punk attitude that have made them a staple of the indie rock scene.

This marks the second video release from Live on Long Island, following the April 15 drop of “Marz Attaqx.” PopPunkers.com called it, “Pure adrenaline that you will not be able to stop dancing or chanting at all times, wherever you go,” and Rockola Magazine described it as, “A powerful recording... strident guitars, husky vocals, and nostalgic touches leave a strong footprint within the contemporary emo/punk genre.”

Bad Mary—made up of Amanda Mac (vocals), David Henderson (guitar), Mike Staub (bass/vocals), and Bill Mac (drums)—have steadily built a following with their unrelenting punk rock energy, sharp wit, and a discography spanning over a decade. From 2014’s Better Days to their recent release Better(er) Days (2024), they’ve proven themselves masters of evolution without ever losing their edge.

Beyond the stage and studio, the band also hosts their newly launched podcast, Are You With The Band, and recently teamed up with fellow Long Island band Mega Infinity for the split single Mega Bad Disaster Party, available now on vinyl and streaming.

The next song and video from Live on Long Island, “The Itch,” will be out on May 13. Presave it here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/badmary/the-itch-live?utm_campaign=web...

In addition to the live album, the band is currently writing and recording a brand-new studio album, set for release later this year.

As Loud Women put it, “Bad Mary’s music is a combination of glamour, wit, and punk rock,” and frontwoman Amanda Mac is, “Liza Minnelli as a punk rocker.”

Upcoming Shows:

May 16 – Katie’s, Smithtown, NY

June 9 – Mercury Lounge, NYC

June 13 – Shaker’s, Oakdale, NY

July 18 – Industry, Huntington, NY (Live on Long Island Album Release Show)