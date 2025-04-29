RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Apr 2025 12:44 |  By RnMTeam

Aadyam Theatre presents Mumbai Star, a dance musical about fame, love and the high cost of dreams

MUMBAI: Indiawide Release, April 2025: Mumbai Star, the newest offering from Aadyam Theatre, an Aditya Birla Group initiative, is a bold and immersive Dance Musical that explores the exhilarating highs and crushing lows of chasing stardom in the city of dreams. Helmed by Director Nadir Khan with Choreography by Avantika Bahl and Original Music by Composer Dhruv Ghanekar, this original production brings together powerful movement, original music, and a strong theatrical core, creating a genre-defying stage experience.
 
Originally produced as a project by the Min-On Concert Association, Tokyo, Japan, Mumbai Star will open with two shows in Mumbai on 24th and 25th May 2025 at St. Andrew’s Auditorium, followed by performances in Delhi on 14th and 15th June 2025 at Kamani Auditorium.
 
Set against the soaring skyline and gritty undercurrent of Mumbai, Mumbai Star follows Dev, a young man from a coastal village in Maharashtra who finally musters up the courage to take the leap and follow his dreams of becoming a star. With nothing but raw talent and a pocketful of cash, he travels to Mumbai to join the hundreds of hopefuls, hoping to be crowned the winner of the show - Mumbai Star. 
 
As the city tests him, Dev faces not only fierce competition but inner reckonings—unattainable love, a guiding mentor, and the steep cost of fame. Mumbai Star is a celebration of ambition, desire, heartbreak, and the power of having a mentor. It is a dance musical powered by original compositions, electrifying choreography, and a theatrical narrative that elevates it beyond a traditional dance show.
 
Director Nadir Khan returns to the Aadyam stage after the success of Sing India Sing and A Few Good Men, while also serving as Co-Programming Consultant with Shernaz Patel for Aadyam’s seventh season. Originally conceived by Devika Shahani, the show has been reimagined by writers Akarsh Khurana and Arghya Lahiri, promising a vivid and deeply human journey told through movement, music, and spectacle.
 
The show's narration is led by celebrated actors Rajit Kapur and Srishti Shrivastava, who frame the story and characters with poignancy and wit, offering a unique lens into Dev’s world. The rest of the cast comprises a high-energy ensemble of exceptional dancers and performers: Abhishek Choksi, Avenav Mukherjee, Arushi Nigam, Eden Pereira, Jayesh Sarange, Jimit Thaker, Melitta Dsouza, Navin Kelamane, Nikhil Thamke, Paridhi Somani Gandhi, Sonakshi Amitabh, Sruthi Vasudevan, Surabhi Andrade, Veronica Jose, and Vinay Bankar.
 
The show’s sonic identity is crafted by music composer Dhruv Ghanekar with lyrics by Ishitta Arun, with vocals on the studio album from artists including Sunidhi Chauhan, Nakash Aziz, Kunal Ganjawala, Ravi Chary, Naveen Kumar, Stony Psyko, Yatharth, and Riya Duggal. 
 
At the choreographic helm is Avantika Bahl, with Surabhi Andrade as Associate Choreographer. Vivaran Dhasmana choreographs the hip-hop sets, Krutika Mehta brings the Bollywood flavour, and Vidushi Uma Dogra, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, curates the Kathak pieces—together celebrating Indian and Western dance styles by weaving them into a seamless narrative.
 
On envisioning the story, Devika Shahani shared, “Mumbai Star is very close to my heart. It is a universal story about one of the most important relationships of our lives—the guru and shishya. The seed of this subject germinated from my determination to present the dynamic between mentor and disciple through music and dance. Aadyam is taking a new and bold step in this different storytelling form. I am grateful to be able to tell this story, my third production with Aadyam, and an ode to my mentor on this beautiful stage.”
 
Co-Programming Consultant for Aadyam Theatre - Season 7, Nadir Khan added, “The recognition and inclusion of dance as a vital member of the Performing Arts is a wonderful addition to the Aadyam umbrella. The Dance Musical, Mumbai Star celebrates dance - both modern and traditional  - and dancers themselves, as individuals and a collective. All while rooting itself in a compelling theatrical narrative that weaves different styles of storytelling together - music, movement and theatre. We are very hopeful that with this small step, the dance industry will have one more avenue that will allow it to continue to innovate, grow and contribute to the rich and diverse landscape of the Performing Arts  we love so much.”
 
Aadyam Theatre, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Group, continues to champion bold, contemporary, and pathbreaking Indian theatre—supporting original voices, powerful storytelling, and extraordinary stagecraft across genres and generations.
Tags
Aadyam Theatre Aditya Birla Group Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 29 Apr 2025

Global superstar Dolly Parton to publish third book in her New York Times Bestselling Children's picture book series

MUMBAI: On December 2, 2025, Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers will publish Dolly Parton's Billy The Kid dances his heart out, the third standalone children’s picture book in Parton’s New York Times bestselling seriesfeaturing French bulldog, her god-dog, Billy the K

read more
 | 29 Apr 2025

Chris Janson tops Country Radio as the most-added artist

MUMBAI: Chris Janson is kicking off the summer with a huge push from Country Radio, where the multi-Platinum and award-winning artist was the week’s most added track with 69 stations across the nation upon the single’s debut. The track also debuted on the Country charts at #49.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2025

Pancham Nishad presents Pratahswar - An exceptional morning concert with Kaustuv Kanti Ganguli

MUMBAI: In a rare celebration of the city's musical heritage, Pancham Nishad presents a special edition of its celebrated series Pratahswar featuring the gifted vocalist Kaustuv Kanti Ganguli. The 133rd concert of this series is scheduled for Sunday, 4th May 2025, at 6:30 a.m.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2025

SOCIAL celebrates International Jazz Day 2025

MUMBAI: Get ready for a sonic journey that will ignite your soul, stir your senses, and take you on a vibrant ride through the world of jazz Guitarist/composer Adil Manuel has been organising International Jazz Day events since 2013 starting off in New Delhi and t

read more
 | 29 Apr 2025

Bad Mary releases live video for 'Space Girl' ahead of upcoming album 'Live on Long Island'

MUMBAI: New York glam-punk outfit Bad Mary has released a new live video for “Space Girl,” a fiery performance pulled straight from their upcoming live album, Live on Long Island, out July 15 on all streaming platforms. Watch “Space Girl” Live Now:

read more

RnM Biz

Radio City joins hands with Triton Digital to launch Global podcast platform 'RC SWAPPR'

MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, thread more

Sony Music Publishing India highlights importance of music publishing at India Audio Summit and Awards 2025

MUMBAI: The third edition of the India Audio Summit and Awards, curated by Radioandmusic.com, wiread more

AI and the Music Industry: Redefining creativity, discovery, and the future of sound

MUMBAI: The evolution of artificial intelligence is reshaping the music industry in profound and read more

Pocket FM shines at India Audio Summit & Awards 2025

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM has emerged victorious at the 3rd edition of the India Auread more

YouTube Music adds lyrics sharing and consistent volume features

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing usread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” tops Billboard’s new music poll after Coachella debut

MUMBAI: Benson Boone’s latest single, “Mystical Magical,” which first captivated audiences during his Coachella 2025 performance, has topped this...read more

2
Global superstar Dolly Parton to publish third book in her New York Times Bestselling Children's picture book series

MUMBAI: On December 2, 2025, Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers will publish Dolly Parton's Billy The Kid dances his heart out, ...read more

3
German Electronic Music Virtuoso Ben Böhmer to bring 'Bloom' to Mumbai for an exclusive showcase

MUMBAI: Ben Bohmer, the award winning Berlin-based DJ and producer celebrated for his emotive soundscapes, is set to deliver a bespoke performance...read more

4
Chris Janson tops Country Radio as the most-added artist

MUMBAI: Chris Janson is kicking off the summer with a huge push from Country Radio, where the multi-Platinum and award-winning artist was the week’s...read more

5
Participate in Beginner Freeroll Tourney (Tournament) in A23 Rummy App to Win from 1 Lakh Prize Pool Daily

MUMBAI: This April, get your gaming mode on with Beginner Freeroll Tourney (Tournament) on the A23 Rummy app.Those interested in the tourney/...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games