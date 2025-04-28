KR$NA partners with Nas' label, Mass Appeal, for his highly anticipated new project

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian rapper KR$NA has officially partnered with Mass Appeal, the New York-based Hip Hop label co-founded by GRAMMY award-winning artist Nas, to release his most anticipated project. The project is slated to release in May 2025 and marks KR$NA’s maiden release under the Mass Appeal banner.

Born Krishna Kaul, KR$NA is one of the most prominent voices to emerge from the Indian Hip Hop scene, first making waves in the mid-2000s under the stage name Prozpekt. KR$NA’s rise to prominence was cemented after signing up with Kalamkaar, a label founded by Ankit Khanna in India.

Considered a pioneer in the Desi Hip Hop movement, KR$NA has earned a reputation for his razor-sharp pen, multilingual delivery, and technical precision. Known just as much for his lyrical depth as for his no-holds-barred style of songwriting, KR$NA has built a legacy as one of South Asia’s most skilled and fearless MCs.

KR$NA also made a brief cameo as himself in the 2019 Bollywood blockbuster Gully Boy, a film widely credited with bringing Indian Hip Hop into the cultural mainstream.

With his upcoming project, KR$NA is set to deliver some of his most personal and ambitious work yet, pairing introspective songwriting with world-class production to mark his next chapter as a global artist.

“This is a project that I have worked on for the past few months and is, I feel, a more complete body of work. In a way, carrying forward the legacy I have built, but expanding my soundscapes. It’s exciting for me and my team at Kalamkaar to work alongside Mass Appeal - a label with incredible Hip Hop pedigree spearheaded by none other than the legend NAS! Couldn’t be more amped!” - KR$NA

Mass Appeal is recognized for shaping modern Hip Hop and pushing creative boundaries through a globally diverse artist roster. The label has worked with groundbreaking acts including DJ Premier, M.anifest, Steel Banglez, and has previously collaborated with Indian artists such as DIVINE, Karan Aujla, AP Dhillon, Raftaar, and others.

"KR$NA is a lyrical powerhouse with a story that deserves the world stage. At Mass Appeal, we're driven by the mission to spotlight the most authentic voices in Hip Hop globally - and KR$NA fits that vision effortlessly. His artistry, integrity, and influence in Indian Hip Hop are undeniable, and we’re proud to welcome him into the Mass Appeal family. This project is a defining moment for Desi Hip Hop, and we’re excited to help take it to the world." - PETER BITTENBENDER, CEO OF MASS APPEAL

“The Indian Hip Hop scene has been experiencing unprecedented growth & has surged in momentum. KR$NA’s diverse music releases make him a significant contributor to the Indian Hip Hop scene. With his longstanding presence in the industry, KR$NA is a pioneer in the industry with one of the strongest fan bases. His incredible contribution through his tracks have invited a new fanbase and audience and his recent association with NAS for the release of his project under NAS’s Label - Mass Appeal will not only capitalise on the Indian Hip Hop market but also widen the South East Asian Hip Hop scene.” - ANKIT KHANNA, KALAMKAAR MUSIC

This partnership reaffirms Mass Appeal’s commitment to amplifying Hip Hop voices around the world. By bringing KR$NA into its global ecosystem, the label continues to build a bridge between East and West, one verse, one story, one artist at a time.

KR$NA’s new project will be released via Mass Appeal in May 2025. Further details, including tracklist, artwork, and collaborations, will be revealed in the coming weeks.