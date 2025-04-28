Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” tops Billboard’s new music poll after Coachella debut

MUMBAI: Benson Boone’s latest single, “Mystical Magical,” which first captivated audiences during his Coachella 2025 performance, has topped this week’s new music poll.
In a poll published by Billboard on Friday (April 25), music fans chose Boone’s new track as their favorite release of the week. “Mystical Magical” secured 39% of the vote, beating out fresh releases from artists like Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, D4vd, and Young Thug featuring Future.
The song, which cleverly interpolates the chorus of Olivia Newton-John’s classic “Physical,” offers a glimpse of what listeners can expect from Boone’s upcoming album, American Heart, set to release on June 20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Boone sings in the track, “’Cause it feels so mystical, magical, oh baby / ’Cause once you know, once you know / My love is so mystical, magical, oh baby.”
After making its live debut at Coachella on April 11, “Mystical Magical” was officially released across streaming platforms on April 24. Boone is also set to make his first appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 3, performing as the musical guest alongside host Quinta Brunson.
Following Boone in the poll results were Lorde’s “What Was That” with 22% of the votes, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Whenever” with 15%, and Coco Jones’ Why Not More? with 13%.
Check out the full poll results below:
Benson Boone, “Mystical Magical” – 39.17%
Lorde, “What Was That” – 22.35%
Megan Thee Stallion, “Whenever” – 15.01%
Coco Jones, Why Not More? – 13.46%
D4vd, Withered – 4.83%
Young Thug feat. Future, “Money on Money” – 3.54%
Samia, Bloodless – 1.04%
Tucker Wetmore, What Not To – 0.6%
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM has emerged victorious at the 3rd edition of the India Auread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing usread more
MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the gloread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more
MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian rapper KR$NA has officially partnered with Mass Appeal, the New York-based Hip Hop label co-founded by GRAMMY award-winning...read more
MUMBAI: The India Audio Summit and Awards witnessed a thought-provoking panel discussion, MIX Room Podcast, moderated by Gautam Keswani of Aural...read more
MUMBAI: Benson Boone’s latest single, “Mystical Magical,” which first captivated audiences during his Coachella 2025 performance, has topped this...read more
MUMBAI: Indian-born, Boston-based singer-songwriter Asmi Aderay lit up The Berklee Caf with what many are calling her most powerful performance yet....read more
MUMBAI: Ben Bohmer, the award winning Berlin-based DJ and producer celebrated for his emotive soundscapes, is set to deliver a bespoke performance...read more