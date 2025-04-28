RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Apr 2025 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” tops Billboard’s new music poll after Coachella debut

MUMBAI: Benson Boone’s latest single, “Mystical Magical,” which first captivated audiences during his Coachella 2025 performance, has topped this week’s new music poll.

In a poll published by Billboard on Friday (April 25), music fans chose Boone’s new track as their favorite release of the week. “Mystical Magical” secured 39% of the vote, beating out fresh releases from artists like Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, D4vd, and Young Thug featuring Future.

The song, which cleverly interpolates the chorus of Olivia Newton-John’s classic “Physical,” offers a glimpse of what listeners can expect from Boone’s upcoming album, American Heart, set to release on June 20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Boone sings in the track, “’Cause it feels so mystical, magical, oh baby / ’Cause once you know, once you know / My love is so mystical, magical, oh baby.”

After making its live debut at Coachella on April 11, “Mystical Magical” was officially released across streaming platforms on April 24. Boone is also set to make his first appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 3, performing as the musical guest alongside host Quinta Brunson.

Following Boone in the poll results were Lorde’s “What Was That” with 22% of the votes, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Whenever” with 15%, and Coco Jones’ Why Not More? with 13%.

Check out the full poll results below:

Benson Boone, “Mystical Magical” – 39.17%
Lorde, “What Was That” – 22.35%
Megan Thee Stallion, “Whenever” – 15.01%
Coco Jones, Why Not More? – 13.46%
D4vd, Withered – 4.83%
Young Thug feat. Future, “Money on Money” – 3.54%
Samia, Bloodless – 1.04%
Tucker Wetmore, What Not To – 0.6%

Tags
Benson Boone Singer Songs
Related news
 | 28 Apr 2025

Asmi Aderay wows Boston crowd with soul-stirring performance and unreleased gems

MUMBAI: Indian-born, Boston-based singer-songwriter Asmi Aderay lit up The Berklee Caf with what many are calling her most powerful performance yet.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2025

AI can never replace human emotions in music: Shekhar Ravjiani on the future of technology in the Industry

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s renowned singer and music composer Shekhar Ravjiani, known for chartbusters like ‘Tujhe Bhula Diya’ and ‘Bin Tere’, recently shared his thoughts on the evolving music industry during a conversation with host Akkshay Rathie on India TV’s podcast ‘The Filmy Hustle’.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2025

German Electronic Music Virtuoso Ben Böhmer to bring 'Bloom' to Mumbai for an exclusive showcase

MUMBAI: Ben Bohmer, the award winning Berlin-based DJ and producer celebrated for his emotive soundscapes, is set to deliver a bespoke performance at Mumbai's Dome SVP Stadium on May 8, 2025.

read more
 | 25 Apr 2025

Last Minute India unveils their most soul-stirring track yet – "Main Sach Kahun"

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation Last Minute India returns with their most emotionally raw and powerful track yet, "Main Sach Kahun". A song that goes beyond melody and rhythm, it delivers a soul-baring narrative rooted in real-life experiences and heartfelt emotion.

read more
 | 25 Apr 2025

Tips Music brings the iconic ‘Crime Master Gogo’ back with an electrifying remix

MUMBAI: Tips Music proudly announces the release of "Crime Master Gogo (Remix)," a fresh contemporary take on the beloved character from the cult classic film "Andaz Apna Apna." This high-energy club remix features the stunning Zaara Yesmin and has been masterfully produced by renowned DJ Flipsyd

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM shines at India Audio Summit & Awards 2025

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM has emerged victorious at the 3rd edition of the India Auread more

YouTube Music adds lyrics sharing and consistent volume features

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing usread more

Spotify faces global outage, users report widespread access issues

MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the gloread more

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

top# 5 articles

1
KR$NA partners with Nas' label, Mass Appeal, for his highly anticipated new project

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian rapper KR$NA has officially partnered with Mass Appeal, the New York-based Hip Hop label co-founded by GRAMMY award-winning...read more

2
Audio Music localization takes center stage with MIX Room Podcast at India Audio Summit and Awards

MUMBAI: The India Audio Summit and Awards witnessed a thought-provoking panel discussion, MIX Room Podcast, moderated by Gautam Keswani of Aural...read more

3
Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” tops Billboard’s new music poll after Coachella debut

MUMBAI: Benson Boone’s latest single, “Mystical Magical,” which first captivated audiences during his Coachella 2025 performance, has topped this...read more

4
Asmi Aderay wows Boston crowd with soul-stirring performance and unreleased gems

MUMBAI: Indian-born, Boston-based singer-songwriter Asmi Aderay lit up The Berklee Caf with what many are calling her most powerful performance yet....read more

5
German Electronic Music Virtuoso Ben Böhmer to bring 'Bloom' to Mumbai for an exclusive showcase

MUMBAI: Ben Bohmer, the award winning Berlin-based DJ and producer celebrated for his emotive soundscapes, is set to deliver a bespoke performance...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games