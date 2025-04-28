Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” tops Billboard’s new music poll after Coachella debut

MUMBAI: Benson Boone’s latest single, “Mystical Magical,” which first captivated audiences during his Coachella 2025 performance, has topped this week’s new music poll.

In a poll published by Billboard on Friday (April 25), music fans chose Boone’s new track as their favorite release of the week. “Mystical Magical” secured 39% of the vote, beating out fresh releases from artists like Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, D4vd, and Young Thug featuring Future.

The song, which cleverly interpolates the chorus of Olivia Newton-John’s classic “Physical,” offers a glimpse of what listeners can expect from Boone’s upcoming album, American Heart, set to release on June 20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Boone sings in the track, “’Cause it feels so mystical, magical, oh baby / ’Cause once you know, once you know / My love is so mystical, magical, oh baby.”

After making its live debut at Coachella on April 11, “Mystical Magical” was officially released across streaming platforms on April 24. Boone is also set to make his first appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 3, performing as the musical guest alongside host Quinta Brunson.

Following Boone in the poll results were Lorde’s “What Was That” with 22% of the votes, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Whenever” with 15%, and Coco Jones’ Why Not More? with 13%.

Check out the full poll results below:

Benson Boone, “Mystical Magical” – 39.17%

Lorde, “What Was That” – 22.35%

Megan Thee Stallion, “Whenever” – 15.01%

Coco Jones, Why Not More? – 13.46%

D4vd, Withered – 4.83%

Young Thug feat. Future, “Money on Money” – 3.54%

Samia, Bloodless – 1.04%

Tucker Wetmore, What Not To – 0.6%