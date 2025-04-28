RadioandMusic
News |  28 Apr 2025 17:06 |  By RnMTeam

Audio Music localization takes center stage with MIX Room Podcast at India Audio Summit and Awards

MUMBAI: The India Audio Summit and Awards witnessed a thought-provoking panel discussion, MIX Room Podcast, moderated by Gautam Keswani of Aural Arts. The panel, comprising Rakshit Doshi, Creative Director at Myra Motion Pictures, Siddharth Sharma, A&R General Manager at Sony Music Publishing, and Anil Wanvari, Co-founder and CEO at Indiantelevision dot com, Radioandmusic.com delved into the significance of audio music localization.

The discussion highlighted how localization can enhance audience engagement, expand market reach, and drive business growth in the audio industry. The panelists shared their expertise on adapting music content to suit diverse cultural and linguistic audiences, emphasizing the importance of nuanced understanding and creative strategies.

Key takeaways from the discussion included:

- The growing demand for localized audio content across platforms
- Challenges and opportunities in adapting music for different markets
- The role of technology in facilitating localization.

The panel concluded that effective audio music localization can unlock new opportunities for creators, producers, and industry stakeholders, ultimately enriching the listening experience for diverse audiences.

The India Audio Summit and Awards continues to provide a platform for industry experts to share insights and shape the future of audio content in India.

