RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Apr 2025 12:10 |  By RnMTeam

AI can never replace human emotions in music: Shekhar Ravjiani on the future of technology in the Industry

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s renowned singer and music composer Shekhar Ravjiani, known for chartbusters like ‘Tujhe Bhula Diya’ and ‘Bin Tere’, recently shared his thoughts on the evolving music industry during a conversation with host Akkshay Rathie on India TV’s podcast ‘The Filmy Hustle’.

Speaking about the increasing influence of technology, AI, and auto-tune in music, Shekhar said, “I recently came across songs where the voices of legends like Kishore Da and Jagjit Singh ji were recreated using AI. It felt surreal to hear them, but at the same time, I realized that while AI can replicate voices, it can never truly capture emotions. Art is rooted in emotion, and no machine can replicate the soul an artist brings to a song. AI can certainly simplify processes, but writing and composing music will always remain deeply human endeavors.”

When asked about the use of the voices of late singers, Shekhar expressed, “As a filmmaker or composer, you have the creative freedom to choose the voice that best fits your vision. However, I believe there should be laws regulating auto-tune and AI-generated vocals. Without them, there’s potential for misuse.”

He further explained, “Imagine if a song in my voice was released tomorrow — a song I had once declined to sing — I would not be comfortable with it. Artists deserve protection in such cases. No computer, no matter how advanced, can replace the emotional connection a singer brings. True music stems from feeling — from pain, from joy, from human experience — and AI simply cannot replicate that.”

Tags
Shekhar Ravjiani Tujhe Bhula Diya Jagjit Singh Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 28 Apr 2025

KR$NA partners with Nas' label, Mass Appeal, for his highly anticipated new project

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian rapper KR$NA has officially partnered with Mass Appeal, the New York-based Hip Hop label co-founded by GRAMMY award-winning artist Nas, to release his most anticipated project.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2025

Audio Music localization takes center stage with MIX Room Podcast at India Audio Summit and Awards

MUMBAI: The India Audio Summit and Awards witnessed a thought-provoking panel discussion, MIX Room Podcast, moderated by Gautam Keswani of Aural Arts.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2025

Asmi Aderay wows Boston crowd with soul-stirring performance and unreleased gems

MUMBAI: Indian-born, Boston-based singer-songwriter Asmi Aderay lit up The Berklee Caf with what many are calling her most powerful performance yet.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2025

Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” tops Billboard’s new music poll after Coachella debut

MUMBAI: Benson Boone’s latest single, “Mystical Magical,” which first captivated audiences during his Coachella 2025 performance, has topped this week’s new music poll.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2025

German Electronic Music Virtuoso Ben Böhmer to bring 'Bloom' to Mumbai for an exclusive showcase

MUMBAI: Ben Bohmer, the award winning Berlin-based DJ and producer celebrated for his emotive soundscapes, is set to deliver a bespoke performance at Mumbai's Dome SVP Stadium on May 8, 2025.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM shines at India Audio Summit & Awards 2025

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM has emerged victorious at the 3rd edition of the India Auread more

YouTube Music adds lyrics sharing and consistent volume features

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing usread more

Spotify faces global outage, users report widespread access issues

MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the gloread more

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

top# 5 articles

1
KR$NA partners with Nas' label, Mass Appeal, for his highly anticipated new project

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian rapper KR$NA has officially partnered with Mass Appeal, the New York-based Hip Hop label co-founded by GRAMMY award-winning...read more

2
Audio Music localization takes center stage with MIX Room Podcast at India Audio Summit and Awards

MUMBAI: The India Audio Summit and Awards witnessed a thought-provoking panel discussion, MIX Room Podcast, moderated by Gautam Keswani of Aural...read more

3
Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” tops Billboard’s new music poll after Coachella debut

MUMBAI: Benson Boone’s latest single, “Mystical Magical,” which first captivated audiences during his Coachella 2025 performance, has topped this...read more

4
Asmi Aderay wows Boston crowd with soul-stirring performance and unreleased gems

MUMBAI: Indian-born, Boston-based singer-songwriter Asmi Aderay lit up The Berklee Caf with what many are calling her most powerful performance yet....read more

5
German Electronic Music Virtuoso Ben Böhmer to bring 'Bloom' to Mumbai for an exclusive showcase

MUMBAI: Ben Bohmer, the award winning Berlin-based DJ and producer celebrated for his emotive soundscapes, is set to deliver a bespoke performance...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games