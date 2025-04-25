India Audio Summit and Awards 2025: Winner list announced; check who bagged maximum awards

MUMBAI: The India Audio Summit and Awards 2024 marked a milestone in the country's thriving audio landscape, celebrating innovation and excellence in audiobooks, podcasts, radio, and technology. The third edition of this esteemed event, held on 25th April at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, was a resounding success recognizing the trailblazers shaping India's audio future.

The initiative that aimed at recognizing innovative content produced across audiobooks, podcasts, radio & technology witnessed the presence of Chief guest- Dr Pragya Paliwal Gaur- Director General at Akashwani who marked her gracious presence and spoke about the evolution of audio in the country.

With the growing popularity of podcasting, India has become the world's largest listening market. Although still in its infancy, the Indian podcast industry is attracting attention from brands and has developed its own set of influencers who are as popular as they come.

Whether you’re a creator looking to share your passion with the world, or a listener in search of your next audio adventure, the podcasting boom is a testament to the power of audio content to connect, inform, and inspire.

The era of podcasting is well and truly here, marking a new chapter in how we engage with the world of media.

Let’s check out some of the best podcasts that we have received from our entrants.

Winners emerged from these organizations: My Fm, Akashwani, Pocket Fm, big Fm, The Economic Times, MnM Talkies, Maed in India, The Quint, Narrative You Media Pvt.Ltd, Agrahyah Technologies, Pocket Fm, Yuvaa Originals, Bhopula Creative Solutions Pvt.Ltd, Speak to Inspire, The Voice Bank, Anil Divan Foundation, Aural Arts, Insightful learning, Newslaundary to name a few.

https://radioandmusic.com/iasa2025/winners.html