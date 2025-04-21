RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Apr 2025 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Unbound, Unpredictable, Unmissable - KhoslaRaghu's new EP "Aawara" hits a different beat with ‘Dil Behra'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based music duo KhoslaRaghu, known for their emotionally rich sound and viral hits like Barse More Naina (5.7M+ streams) and Dil Patang (5.4M+ streams), is turning the page with the release of their brand-new EP, "Aawara". The first single, "Dil Behra," is out now, offering a glimpse into a soundscape that’s bold, free-spirited, and refreshingly offbeat.

Having won hearts globally with their introspective songwriting and modern-meets-traditional sonic blend, KhoslaRaghu’s new direction is an intentional experiment — energetic yet introspective, unpredictable yet honest.

"Dil Behra" sets the tone for this evolution. On the surface, it’s breezy and catchy, but dig deeper and you’ll find the familiar emotional layering that defines KhoslaRaghu’s work. The song narrates the story of someone who acts like they’ve moved on — but inside, they’re stuck in loops of unspoken emotions.

“Aawara is about breaking our own patterns,” says Sanchit Khosla, “We wanted to let go of expectations, both ours and the audience’s and just create something that felt free. It's movement, its mischief, it's emotion without being boxed in.”

“It’s that feeling when you’re laughing with your friends but your mind is still wandering back to something that hurt, we wanted the music to dance, even if the heart was conflicted.” shared Rishabh Raghuvanshi

Backed by a fanbase of over 250K monthly Spotify listeners, KhoslaRaghu has consistently proven their ability to connect — both online and on stage. From packed performances at Social Saket and antiSocial Mumbai to a soundtrack placement in Zee5’s Faltu Engineers, their momentum is undeniable.

Tags
KhoslaRaghu EP Aawara Dil Behra music
Related news
 | 22 Apr 2025

Jennie's heartfelt tribute to her mother at Coachella 2025 leaves fans in tears

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie delivered a powerful and emotional performance during Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025, returning to the stage with electrifying confidence and grace.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2025

G. Venugopal hilariously shuts down his own death rumour again!

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer G. Venugopal has become the latest target of a bizarre celebrity death hoax—but instead of getting upset, he’s responding with wit and humor.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2025

Electronic music surges ahead on TikTok as user preferences shift

MUMBAI: While iconic acts like the Gallagher brothers are set to dominate stadium tours this summer, a different musical wave is rising on TikTok—electronic music.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2025

A disco-pop ode to Mumbai - RAAT KI RAANI

MUMBAI: Rising musical duo Nee Ko has officially launched their debut single, ‘Raat Ki Raani’—a vibrant, genre-blending track that fuses retro disco, Bollywood flair, and contemporary electronic pop.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2025

Justin Bieber's Coachella 2025 appearance raises concerns among fans

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s recent appearance at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival has sparked concern among fans after videos of the singer surfaced online, showing him appearing disoriented and behaving unusually.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music adds lyrics sharing and consistent volume features

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing usread more

Spotify faces global outage, users report widespread access issues

MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the gloread more

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

top# 5 articles

1
BLACKPINK's Lisa sparks dating rumors again with sweet Coachella moment directed at Frederic Arnault

MUMBAI: Rumors about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her alleged “green-eyed French boy,” Frédéric Arnault, have been circulating since 2023, and fans believe...read more

2
Jennie's heartfelt tribute to her mother at Coachella 2025 leaves fans in tears

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie delivered a powerful and emotional performance during Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025, returning to the stage with...read more

3
G. Venugopal hilariously shuts down his own death rumour again!

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer G. Venugopal has become the latest target of a bizarre celebrity death hoax—but instead of getting upset, he’s...read more

4
Justin Bieber's Coachella 2025 appearance raises concerns among fans

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s recent appearance at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival has sparked concern among fans after videos of the singer surfaced...read more

5
A disco-pop ode to Mumbai - RAAT KI RAANI

MUMBAI: Rising musical duo Nee Ko has officially launched their debut single, ‘Raat Ki Raani’—a vibrant, genre-blending track that fuses retro disco...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games