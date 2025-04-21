Unbound, Unpredictable, Unmissable - KhoslaRaghu's new EP "Aawara" hits a different beat with ‘Dil Behra'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based music duo KhoslaRaghu, known for their emotionally rich sound and viral hits like Barse More Naina (5.7M+ streams) and Dil Patang (5.4M+ streams), is turning the page with the release of their brand-new EP, "Aawara". The first single, "Dil Behra," is out now, offering a glimpse into a soundscape that’s bold, free-spirited, and refreshingly offbeat.
Having won hearts globally with their introspective songwriting and modern-meets-traditional sonic blend, KhoslaRaghu’s new direction is an intentional experiment — energetic yet introspective, unpredictable yet honest.
"Dil Behra" sets the tone for this evolution. On the surface, it’s breezy and catchy, but dig deeper and you’ll find the familiar emotional layering that defines KhoslaRaghu’s work. The song narrates the story of someone who acts like they’ve moved on — but inside, they’re stuck in loops of unspoken emotions.
“Aawara is about breaking our own patterns,” says Sanchit Khosla, “We wanted to let go of expectations, both ours and the audience’s and just create something that felt free. It's movement, its mischief, it's emotion without being boxed in.”
“It’s that feeling when you’re laughing with your friends but your mind is still wandering back to something that hurt, we wanted the music to dance, even if the heart was conflicted.” shared Rishabh Raghuvanshi
Backed by a fanbase of over 250K monthly Spotify listeners, KhoslaRaghu has consistently proven their ability to connect — both online and on stage. From packed performances at Social Saket and antiSocial Mumbai to a soundtrack placement in Zee5’s Faltu Engineers, their momentum is undeniable.
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing usread more
MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the gloread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more
MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more
MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more
MUMBAI: Rumors about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her alleged “green-eyed French boy,” Frédéric Arnault, have been circulating since 2023, and fans believe...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie delivered a powerful and emotional performance during Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025, returning to the stage with...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer G. Venugopal has become the latest target of a bizarre celebrity death hoax—but instead of getting upset, he’s...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s recent appearance at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival has sparked concern among fans after videos of the singer surfaced...read more
MUMBAI: Rising musical duo Nee Ko has officially launched their debut single, ‘Raat Ki Raani’—a vibrant, genre-blending track that fuses retro disco...read more