Unbound, Unpredictable, Unmissable - KhoslaRaghu's new EP "Aawara" hits a different beat with ‘Dil Behra'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based music duo KhoslaRaghu, known for their emotionally rich sound and viral hits like Barse More Naina (5.7M+ streams) and Dil Patang (5.4M+ streams), is turning the page with the release of their brand-new EP, "Aawara". The first single, "Dil Behra," is out now, offering a glimpse into a soundscape that’s bold, free-spirited, and refreshingly offbeat.

Having won hearts globally with their introspective songwriting and modern-meets-traditional sonic blend, KhoslaRaghu’s new direction is an intentional experiment — energetic yet introspective, unpredictable yet honest.

"Dil Behra" sets the tone for this evolution. On the surface, it’s breezy and catchy, but dig deeper and you’ll find the familiar emotional layering that defines KhoslaRaghu’s work. The song narrates the story of someone who acts like they’ve moved on — but inside, they’re stuck in loops of unspoken emotions.

“Aawara is about breaking our own patterns,” says Sanchit Khosla, “We wanted to let go of expectations, both ours and the audience’s and just create something that felt free. It's movement, its mischief, it's emotion without being boxed in.”

“It’s that feeling when you’re laughing with your friends but your mind is still wandering back to something that hurt, we wanted the music to dance, even if the heart was conflicted.” shared Rishabh Raghuvanshi

Backed by a fanbase of over 250K monthly Spotify listeners, KhoslaRaghu has consistently proven their ability to connect — both online and on stage. From packed performances at Social Saket and antiSocial Mumbai to a soundtrack placement in Zee5’s Faltu Engineers, their momentum is undeniable.