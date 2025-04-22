RadioandMusic
News |  22 Apr 2025 16:06 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK's Lisa sparks dating rumors again with sweet Coachella moment directed at Frederic Arnault

MUMBAI: Rumors about BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her alleged “green-eyed French boy,” Frédéric Arnault, have been circulating since 2023, and fans believe her recent Coachella performance just added more fuel to the fire. The two have been spotted together several times, prompting speculation about a possible romance. Lisa’s dreamy track Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)—believed by many to be inspired by Arnault—was once again at the center of attention after her electrifying Coachella Week 2 performance.

On April 18, Lisa lit up the Sahara stage, captivating a packed audience with her presence and vocal prowess. One moment in particular sent fans into a frenzy: during her performance of Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)—a sultry cover of Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer—Lisa sang the line, “But when I heard you say, ‘Bonjour, baby,’ I was like, ‘Damn,’” and appeared to gesture with her mic towards the crowd… right in the direction of Frédéric Arnault, CEO of Tag Heuer, who was spotted standing in the front rows.

Though the gesture was subtle, fans were quick to catch the possible romantic nod. What really caught their attention, however, was Arnault’s reaction—a shy, flustered smile that only fueled fan theories further. A video of the moment was posted on TikTok and quickly went viral, gathering over 3 million views across multiple uploads and spreading like wildfire across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Adding to the excitement, fans pointed out that Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) includes the lyric “green-eyed French boy,” which many believe is a direct reference to Arnault. And this wasn’t the first time Lisa gave fans reason to believe the two were close. During Jennie’s Coachella set earlier this year, a fan snapped a photo of Lisa’s phone lock screen—and it appeared to feature a picture of Frédéric Arnault himself.

With so many clues adding up, fans can’t help but wonder: are these just playful coincidences, or is Lisa subtly confirming her rumored romance through music and moments? Either way, BLINKs are here for it—and watching every move.

BLACKPINK Lisa 2025 Coachella Frederic Arnault
