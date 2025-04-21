This World Book Day, Tune into Stories Narrated by Celebrities Alia Bhatt, Channing Tatum, Reese Witherspoon & More on Audible!

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Book Day than by sparking a lifelong love for stories in your little ones? Whether it's a tale of magical sleepovers, talking puppies, or brave little dreamers, audiobooks open up a whole new world of imagination for children, that helps them discover the joy of storytelling sans the screen time.

This World Book Day, we bring you a collection of children’s audiobooks on Audible written and narrated by some of your favourite celebrities. From Alia Bhatt to Channing Tatum, their stories are packed with life lessons, fun, and just a sprinkle of stardust. Perfect for bedtime, car rides, or quiet playtime, these are true companions for your kids! So press play, and let the stars read to your little stars.

Ed Finds a Home

Written & Narrated by Alia Bhatt

‘Ed Finds a Home’ is the cute tale of a little dog named Ed, who is brimming with hope despite having no home. When he meets Alia, a kind-hearted girl with a secret superpower, their lives change forever. Together, they discover the power of kindness and how small acts can make a big difference. A perfect introduction to storytelling for kids, this audiobook is an uplifting reminder of the hero within all of us, and just the beginning of their unforgettable adventures in Alia Bhatt’s The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma series.

Busy Betty

Written & Narrated by Reese Witherspoon

The audiobook introduces Betty, a spirited young girl with boundless energy and a heart full of big ideas. When her dog, Frank, needs a bath before her friend Mae arrives, Betty faces a challenge that teaches her the power of teamwork, perseverance, and thinking outside the box. With Reese Witherspoon’s lively narration, this story inspires young listeners to embrace their unique qualities and reminds them that no task is too big when you have the right mindset!

Inni and Bobo Find Each Other

Written & Narrated by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Little Inni adores animals, especially puppies, and when her parents take her to an adoption center, she can't resist wanting them all. But it’s scruffy, floppy-eared Bobo who captures her heart, and together, they learn the true meaning of friendship and empathy. Perfect for young listeners, the Inni and Bobo series teaches the importance of adopting pets and opening your heart to new experiences—a beautiful, life-affirming story for all ages!

Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries

Written & Narrated by Eva Mendes

This delightful pick brings to life the relatable bedtime struggles every parent and child knows too well. Narrated by Eva Mendes, this audiobook follows Desi, a little girl who battles her nightly worries, including the fear of a monster under her bed. With her loving Mami’s calming guidance, Desi learns how to take charge of her thoughts and face her fears head-on. Packed with soothing music, sound design, and narration, this story is sure to be extra special for both kids and parents alike.

Remember to Dream, Ebere

Written & Narrated by Cynthia Erivo

If you're looking for something that celebrates love, hope, and imagination this World Book Day, ‘Remember to Dream, Ebere’ is it! Told by Cynthia Erivo, the award-winning actress and singer herself, this gentle story follows a little girl whose bedtime becomes a launchpad for the most magical dreams, all encouraged by her loving mother. With warmth and wonder, it’s a beautiful reminder that no dream is too big when someone believes in you. Let your children tune into this audiobook and it will definitely leave them smiling.

The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan

Written & Narrated by Channing Tatum

Sparkella is gearing up for her first-ever sleepover with her new friend, Tam, and she’s determined to make it perfect. From a glittery outfit to the best tea party setup, she’s got it all, except one thing: a castle fit for two royal highnesses! When things don’t go according to plan, Sparkella's frustration grows. With a little help from her dad, she learns that patience and creativity can turn setbacks into triumphs. Channing Tatum’s narration adds a special touch to this story of father-daughter love - it is an unmissable listen for the little ones!