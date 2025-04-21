RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Apr 2025 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Unbound, Unpredictable, Unmissable - KhoslaRaghu's new EP "Aawara" hits a different beat with ‘Dil Behra'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based music duo KhoslaRaghu, known for their emotionally rich sound and viral hits like Barse More Naina (5.7M+ streams) and Dil Patang (5.4M+ streams), is turning the page with the release of their brand-new EP, "Aawara". The first single, "Dil Behra," is out now, offering a glimpse into a soundscape that’s bold, free-spirited, and refreshingly offbeat.

Having won hearts globally with their introspective songwriting and modern-meets-traditional sonic blend, KhoslaRaghu’s new direction is an intentional experiment — energetic yet introspective, unpredictable yet honest.

"Dil Behra" sets the tone for this evolution. On the surface, it’s breezy and catchy, but dig deeper and you’ll find the familiar emotional layering that defines KhoslaRaghu’s work. The song narrates the story of someone who acts like they’ve moved on — but inside, they’re stuck in loops of unspoken emotions.

“Aawara is about breaking our own patterns,” says Sanchit Khosla, “We wanted to let go of expectations, both ours and the audience’s and just create something that felt free. It's movement, its mischief, it's emotion without being boxed in.”

“It’s that feeling when you’re laughing with your friends but your mind is still wandering back to something that hurt, we wanted the music to dance, even if the heart was conflicted.” shared Rishabh Raghuvanshi

Backed by a fanbase of over 250K monthly Spotify listeners, KhoslaRaghu has consistently proven their ability to connect — both online and on stage. From packed performances at Social Saket and antiSocial Mumbai to a soundtrack placement in Zee5’s Faltu Engineers, their momentum is undeniable.

Tags
KhoslaRaghu EP Aawara Dil Behra music
Related news
 | 21 Apr 2025

TAL FRY - Rhythm Reimagined- An Indian Classical ensemble experience

MUMBAI: Get ready for an unforgettable evening where rhythm takes center stage! TAL FRY presents "Rhythm Reimagined", a one-of-its-kind immersive experience blending music, dance, and lights at the iconic Kamani Auditorium, Delhi, on April 25.

read more
 | 21 Apr 2025

Music maestro A.R. Rahman to launch the wonderment tour with a spectacular premiere in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Get ready, Mumbai! Musical genius A.R. Rahman is bringing his biggest production yet to life with the global premiere of The Wonderment Tour - a one-of-a-kind concert experience set to kick off at DY Patil Stadium on May 3rd.

read more
 | 19 Apr 2025

Does Music Help You Study? The Science Behind Background Noise & Concentration

MUMBAI: Many students listen to music while studying because they hope it will improve focus and productivity. Some find it helps them concentrate better, while others feel it becomes a distraction.

read more
 | 18 Apr 2025

A.R. Rahman opens up about health scare, personal struggles and upcoming tour 'Wonderment'

MUMBAI: On March 16, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman was hospitalised in Chennai after experiencing dehydration and undergoing a series of medical tests, including an ECG.

read more
 | 18 Apr 2025

Liam Payne’s sister shares heartbreaking tribute six months after his passing: "I Miss You in Every Moment"

MUMBAI: Six months have passed since the world lost Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, whose sudden death at 31 stunned fans and the music industry alike.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify faces global outage, users report widespread access issues

MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the gloread more

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Does Music Help You Study? The Science Behind Background Noise & Concentration

MUMBAI: Many students listen to music while studying because they hope it will improve focus and productivity. Some find it helps them concentrate...read more

2
This World Book Day, Tune into Stories Narrated by Celebrities Alia Bhatt, Channing Tatum, Reese Witherspoon & More on Audible!

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Book Day than by sparking a lifelong love for stories in your little ones? Whether it's a tale of magical...read more

3
Music maestro A.R. Rahman to launch the wonderment tour with a spectacular premiere in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Get ready, Mumbai! Musical genius A.R. Rahman is bringing his biggest production yet to life with the global premiere of The Wonderment Tour...read more

4
Unbound, Unpredictable, Unmissable - KhoslaRaghu's new EP "Aawara" hits a different beat with ‘Dil Behra'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based music duo KhoslaRaghu, known for their emotionally rich sound and viral hits like Barse More Naina (5.7M+ streams) and Dil Patang...read more

5
TAL FRY - Rhythm Reimagined- An Indian Classical ensemble experience

MUMBAI: Get ready for an unforgettable evening where rhythm takes center stage! TAL FRY presents "Rhythm Reimagined", a one-of-its-kind immersive...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games