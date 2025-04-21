TAL FRY - Rhythm Reimagined- An Indian Classical ensemble experience

MUMBAI: Get ready for an unforgettable evening where rhythm takes center stage! TAL FRY presents "Rhythm Reimagined", a one-of-its-kind immersive experience blending music, dance, and lights at the iconic Kamani Auditorium, Delhi, on April 25. This innovative percussion ensemble is pushing the landscape of Indian classical rhythm. TAL FRY’s experimental approach delivers more than just music-it creates a visual, emotional, and sensory spectacle that captivates the audience from start to finish and stays with you even after the performance ends.

TAL FRY is an initiative that brings together enthusiasts of rhythm with great taste buds by the talented group of artists that includes Manohar Balatchandirane, Varun Rajasekharan, Ravinder Rajput, Soumendro Goswami, Mahavir Chandrawat, Saptak Sharma & garnishedby Aadarsh Nair .

Whether you're a classical connoisseur or simply curious, this event is open to all music lovers. Don’t miss the chance to indulge in an extraordinary Friday night filled with mesmerizing rhythms and rich cultural expression.

Event Details

What: Rhythm Reimagined by TAL FRY

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Delhi

When: April 25 (Friday)

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Entry: Open to all

RSVP: https://www.talfry.com/rsvp