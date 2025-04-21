Music maestro A.R. Rahman to launch the wonderment tour with a spectacular premiere in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Get ready, Mumbai! Musical genius A.R. Rahman is bringing his biggest production yet to life with the global premiere of The Wonderment Tour - a one-of-a-kind concert experience set to kick off at DY Patil Stadium on May 3rd. This marks the beginning of a much-anticipated international tour that’s poised to mesmerize audiences across the globe.

Joining Rahman on stage will be an electrifying lineup of vocal powerhouses including Sukhwinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, and Jonita Gandhi, with even more exciting names and surprise acts to be unveiled soon.

But this isn’t just any concert—it’s a multi-sensory journey. With choreography by the legendary Shiamak Davar, the show promises a breathtaking blend of music, movement, and magic. Expect stunning visuals, immersive technology, and next-level production design, all curated to create an unforgettable night of sonic and visual wonder.

Presented as part of the upcoming Waves Summit, The Wonderment Tour is a grand collaboration between A.R. Rahman and Percept Live, co-produced by Percept Live, Fairgame Entertainment, and Jo Entertainment. Designed to be more than just a live performance, the event aims to transport the audience into a surreal world of rhythm and storytelling.

With a carefully crafted setlist featuring Rahman’s most iconic classics along with fresh reinterpretations, this concert is where nostalgia meets innovation—a place where the past, present, and future of Indian music unite in one magnificent spectacle.