Selena Gomez named 2025 Woman of the Year at Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is set to receive the prestigious 2025 Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Latin Women in Music event, Billboard and Telemundo announced on Wednesday (April 16). The two-hour special will take place in Miami and air exclusively on Telemundo on April 24.

The Woman of the Year award honors a female artist who exemplifies extraordinary success, leadership, and cultural impact within the music industry and beyond. Previous recipients include global icons Shakira and Karol G.

A true global force, Gomez has built a dynamic career as a recording artist. She’s made her mark on the Billboard charts with 42 entries on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, including her chart-topping hit “Lose You to Love Me” (2019). In the Latin music scene, she first soared to No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart with DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki,” featuring Ozuna and Cardi B — a hit that reigned for 13 weeks in 2018. She followed it with other top 10 successes, including “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro, which peaked at No. 4 in 2021 and topped the Latin Airplay chart.

A proud Texas native of Mexican heritage, Gomez deepened her connection to Latin music with Revelación, her first Spanish-language EP. Released four years ago, it debuted at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart — the first by a female artist to do so since Shakira’s El Dorado. The project earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. Most recently, she climbed into the top five on the Hot Latin Songs chart with “Ojos Tristes,” a collaboration with Benny Blanco and The Marías, featured on their joint album I Said I Love You First.

Outside of music, Gomez is a celebrated actress, producer, entrepreneur, and outspoken advocate for mental health and social justice, especially for marginalized communities. She was previously honored as Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2017.

Gomez joins an impressive lineup of 2025 honorees, including Anitta (Vanguard Award), Belinda (Evolution Award), Celia Cruz (Legend Award), Chiquis (Impact Award), Ha*Ash (Unbreakable Award), Natti Natasha (Unstoppable Artist), and Olga Tañón (Lifetime Achievement Award).