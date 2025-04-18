RadioandMusic
News |  18 Apr 2025 16:55 |  By RnMTeam

Liam Payne’s sister shares heartbreaking tribute six months after his passing: "I Miss You in Every Moment"

MUMBAI: Six months have passed since the world lost Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, whose sudden death at 31 stunned fans and the music industry alike. As the grief lingers, his sister Ruth Gibbins took to Instagram to share an emotional open letter, pouring her heart out as she continues to mourn the loss of her younger brother.

Alongside a nostalgic photo of them together, Ruth began her post with raw disbelief: “Six months, half a year without you?!” She reflected on the unbearable silence his absence has left behind and the daily struggle of carrying on. “It feels like being plunged underwater, gasping for air,” she wrote. “Living without you feels impossible.”

Trying to find moments of light in the darkness, Ruth admitted to forcing herself to smile and laugh when required, even though the grief still weighs heavily. “Mate, it’s exhausting when all I want to do is speak to you,” she continued. “On the rare days I let myself feel love instead of just loss, I can smile at our memories - like that day last year we couldn’t stop laughing trying to recreate something we saw on YouTube. But even the sweetest memories are bittersweet because we can’t make new ones.”

Ruth also shared how she feels Liam’s presence constantly - in echoes of laughter, in moments that guide her, and in the quiet in-between. “I can’t accept the finality of it,” she wrote. “I know I’ll never stop doing everything I can for you. I miss you loudly, quietly, and in every heartbeat in between. I love you more than words or tears can express - but I know you already know that. For now, I’ll meet you in my dreams.”

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from a third-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Toxicology reports later revealed the presence of multiple substances in his system and an alarmingly high blood alcohol level at the time of his death.

In an earlier post, dated October 19, Ruth spoke of the emotional battles her brother endured, writing, “I don’t think this world was ever kind enough to you. You tried so hard to overcome everything thrown your way. All you ever wanted was to be loved and to make people happy with your music.”

In the wake of his death, an outpouring of love flooded social media as family, friends, fans, and his former One Direction bandmates paid heartfelt tributes to the late artist - a testament to the impact Liam left behind, both as a musician and as a person.

