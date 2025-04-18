A.R. Rahman opens up about health scare, personal struggles and upcoming tour 'Wonderment'

MUMBAI: On March 16, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman was hospitalised in Chennai after experiencing dehydration and undergoing a series of medical tests, including an ECG. Now, in a candid interview with India Today, the maestro has shared what truly happened - and addressed the wave of speculation around his personal life.

Reflecting on the incident, Rahman revealed it was his own “masti” (mischief) that landed him in the hospital. “I was fasting and had turned vegetarian. I got a gastric attack and ended up in the hospital. The next thing I knew, a press note had gone out and everything was public. But it was heartwarming to receive so many lovely messages - to know that people actually want me to live,” he laughed.

Rahman also addressed the intense media attention around his personal life, particularly the separation from his wife, Saira Banu, which became a viral topic online. “It’s humanising,” he said. “Sometimes people hate a person who doesn’t seem human. But I’ve had my own ups and downs. Every person has a superpower - they’re a superhero in their own home. My fans made me one. That’s why my tour is called Wonderment - because it’s a wonder to receive so much love and blessings.”

In November last year, Saira Banu announced her decision to separate from Rahman after 29 years of marriage, citing emotional strain and an “insurmountable gap” in their relationship despite their enduring love for one another.

Professionally, Rahman continues to soar. He recently composed the soundtrack for Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal - a box office juggernaut that grossed over Rs.800 crore. Songs like “Jaane Tu” and “Aaya Re Toofan” from the film became chart-topping hits.

Up next, Rahman will embark on his Wonderment tour across 18 cities in the U.S. But before that, he’ll take the stage in Mumbai on May 3 at DY Patil Stadium as part of the WAVES Summit. Joining him will be iconic choreographer Shiamak Davar for a spectacular live performance.