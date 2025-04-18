RadioandMusic
News |  18 Apr 2025 16:47 |  By RnMTeam

A.R. Rahman calls for ethical use of AI in Music: "Without Control, There Will Be Chaos"

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has weighed in on the growing use of artificial intelligence in music, calling for ethical regulations to prevent misuse. While acknowledging the potential of AI, Rahman warned that without proper control, it could lead to chaos in the industry.

Speaking candidly, Rahman said, “AI in music has gone wild. Some of the songs being generated are filthy, yet they use the voices of popular singers. It needs to be controlled because if it’s not, there’ll be chaos.” The legendary composer emphasized the importance of setting clear rules to ensure AI is used responsibly. “There are both good and bad aspects to AI. The good should empower those who never had the chance to bring their vision to life. But overusing it negatively is like mixing poison with oxygen — it’s dangerous,” he explained.

Rahman, known for embracing innovation, recently used AI himself — but with a strong ethical foundation. For the Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam, he recreated the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed using AI software, but only after securing proper permission from their families. “This is about digital behaviour. Just like society has ethical norms, the digital world needs them too,” he added.

Currently, Rahman is gearing up for his highly anticipated Wonderment Tour, which kicks off on May 3 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as part of the WAVES Summit (May 1–4). The tour, conceptualized by Rahman in collaboration with Percept Live and co-produced by Percept Live, Fair Game, and Jo Entertainment, promises to be a spectacular live experience. Tickets are now available on the Zomato app.

The 58-year-old music maestro also has a packed creative calendar ahead. He is working on multiple major projects including Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishq Mein, Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, a Meena Kumari biopic, and Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi series starring Pratik Gandhi.

Rahman, who recently reunited with Imtiaz Ali after Chamkila, expressed how the love for songs like “Vida Karo” and “Mirza” inspired them to revisit the soul of a bygone era. As for the Gandhi series, he shared his admiration for the project: “It’s unexpectedly beautiful. Gandhi ji’s life feels like a textbook — a fantastic one for both past and future generations.”

Rahman also made an appearance at the 2025 MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai earlier this week.

