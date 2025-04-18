Akanksha Bhandari reimagines folklore with a bold new voice in ‘Ranjheya’

MUMBAI: The multi-talented indie singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari returns with her new single, ‘Ranjheya’ – a soulful fusion of Funk and Lounge music inspired by Pakistani folklore. With its stripped-back honesty and emotional depth, ‘Ranjheya’ explores themes of love and resilience with simple lyricism and a soft rhythm.

Performed and co-written by Akanksha, the song gradually rises into a cathartic crescendo, pulling listeners deep into its lyrical vulnerability. The production is raw yet refined, blending traditional roots with a modern edge, creating a nostalgic yet fresh sonic space. The accompanying music video features Akanksha in an all-new bold avatar – fierce, free, and completely at home in her skin. It is a visual ode to reclaiming one’s power and voice through art.

This song comes post Akanksha’s recent collaboration with music band Twin Strings on their reprise version of the song ‘Abhi Na Jao’ which has seen a great response from the audience. Akanksha also released her solo independent single ‘Teriyaan Akhaan’ earlier this year, a soulful old-school Punjabi original. With ‘Ranjheya’ Akanksha takes a leap further into her artistry by exploring a different sound and visual aesthetic, starkly different from her previous releases.

Speaking about the track, Akanksha shares, “‘Ranjheya’ is one of my favourite compositions, and I’m incredibly grateful to Rehat Singh for introducing me to this song and envisioning it with my voice. I’m excited to be working on many more songs with him! I truly adore the track’s focused melody, which beautifully blends contemporary and folk influences. The jazz-blues funk vibe adds a distinctive touch, making it a standout piece. The song's production, beautifully handled by Nakul Chugh, has brought everything together seamlessly, and Manav’s vocal arrangement and electric guitar and keys have added a new dimension to the track. Love the smooth mix and master by Prathamesh. I’m so thrilled with how the song has turned out and I’m excited for my listeners to hear it!”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms accompanied by a bold and stunning music video featuring Akanksha set to be released on her official YouTube channel.