From Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh to Action Aaryan - Here's your Good Friday Long Weekend binge guide!

MUMBAI: This April, as we approach the Good Friday weekend, a lineup of compelling new releases awaits to match every mood. Whether you want intense drama, uplifting tales, or thrilling action, these new releases promise unforgettable viewing experiences. Here's a curated list of movies, audio series and web shows to keep you entertained

1. Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (April 18, 2025 - In Theaters)

Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday,this movie is based on the biographical book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The story revolves around the real-life lawyer who challenged the British Empire in court after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This gripping sequel follows Nair’s defiant resignation from the Viceroy’s Council and his historic defamation trial against Michael O’Dwyer, the official who endorsed the massacre.

2. Dabba Cartel (Netflix)

This gripping Netflix series follows five ordinary women from Thane who transform their humble tiffin delivery service into a high-stakes drug empire, plunging into a world of crime, chaos, and unlikely alliances. Domestic worker Mala and chef Raji, who run a small dabba business, team up with Sheila (with cartel connections), ex-CFO Varuna, and broker Shahida. Despite their stark differences, the group navigates power struggles, moral dilemmas, and ruthless competition to dominate the underworld.

3.Jaat (April 10, 2025 - In Theaters)

Jaat boasts an ensemble cast with Sunny Deol leading the charge alongside Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The film is set to showcase a gripping story packed with drama,thrill and suspense while the action sequences promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Sunny Deol's character is introduced as a menacing figure, initially seen chained up, before unleashing his fury on his enemies.Randeep Hooda is expected to play the antagonist, raising the stakes for the protagonist in this action-packed drama.

4. Action Aaryan – A Comeback Like No Other

17 year old Aryan acquires amazing powers of fighting skills. But his own friends kill him by deceit. Will this be the end of Aryan's story or is this a new beginning? Listen to the riveting story of Action Aaryan only on Pocket FM.

5. The Last of Us Season 2 (April 13, 2025 – Jio Hotstar)

The second season of the critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us is set to premiere on Jio Hotstar. Based on the 2020 video game The Last of Us Part II, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) five years after the events of the first season. This season introduces Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and delves deeper into themes of survival, revenge, and morality in a world ravaged by a fungal pandemic. With stunning visuals, gripping storytelling, and powerhouse performances, The Last of Us Season 2 is a must-watch.