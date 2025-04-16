Akshath Acharya unveils his latest single ‘Rozaana’ – A song that feels like home

MUMBAI: After striking a chord with audiences through his previous hits, Akshath Acharya returns with his newest single, ‘Rozaana’—a song that embodies longing, love, and the quiet solace found in music. Known for his evocative songwriting and heartfelt melodies, Akshath has steadily carved a space for himself in the indie music scene, with his past releases resonating deeply with listeners.
With tracks like Nadaaniyan, Tu Hai Kya receiving widespread appreciation, Akshath’s music has consistently been a companion to emotions both big and small. Building on that success, ‘Rozaana’ brings something even more intimate—a song that doesn’t just speak to the heart but stays with it.
From its soothing acoustic arrangement to its poignant lyrics, ‘Rozaana’ is an embrace in musical form. It’s the pillow you hug on quiet nights, the warmth of the sun on lonely days - a reminder that even in longing, you are never truly alone.
Sharing his thoughts on the song, Akshath Acharya says, "There will always be someone to love, someone to trust, someone to miss. And ‘Rozaana’, is for those moments when you miss them most. It’s the pillow you hug, the blanket you cuddle.“
With ‘Rozaana,’ Akshath once again proves his ability to translate emotions into melodies, crafting music that lingers long after the final note fades.
