Lady Gaga sets Coachella 2025 ablaze with her mayhem era – A Night of chaos, couture, and iconic comebacks

MUMBAI: Could Lady Gaga ever disappoint? Not even in our wildest dreams.

On Friday night, the Mother Monster made a triumphant return to the Coachella stage, unleashing two hours of pure spectacle. Gaga took fans on a cinematic journey through her Mayhem era while weaving in the iconic anthems that built her legacy. With hits like Poker Face, Paparazzi, Judas, and Bad Romance, the show was a collision of darkness, drama, and divine nostalgia.

Lady Gaga brings out Liam Payne of One Direction for a performance of ‘Perfect Celebrity’ at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/JgEQy9Fbdv — lind (@lind_dvt) April 12, 2025

The five-act extravaganza opened with Bloody Mary, as Gaga emerged in a dramatic blood-red gothic ensemble, complete with a billowing cape by designer Sam Lewis. The look, inspired by Lady Macbeth, set the tone for the night — theatrical, unapologetic, and larger than life. While fans were quick to praise the Tudor-style gown for its flair, some netizens sparked controversy, calling the performance “dark” and “symbolic,” with one user claiming it resembled a “satanic ritual.” Gaga, as always, paid no mind and let her artistry speak for itself.

The setlist flowed into Abracadabra, Judas, Garden of Eden, and Poker Face, each song accompanied by carefully curated visuals and high-concept fashion. For the second act, Gaga stunned in a corseted white gown by Dilara Findikoglu, performing half-buried in the sand amidst skeletal props — a moment that sent chills through the desert air.

Eu quero tatuar isso !

"Mas moça isso é um vídeo da Lady gaga performando paparazzi no Coachella!"

Sim e faça colorido por favor pic.twitter.com/RuLGLmJwb7 — lia (@liaanemica) April 12, 2025

Nostalgia reached its peak during Paparazzi as Gaga brought back her iconic metallic crutches and helmet, paired this time with a hauntingly beautiful white gown reminiscent of Alexander McQueen’s legendary Fall 2003 ‘Scanners’ collection. Longtime Little Monsters recognized the tribute immediately — and Gaga doubled down by channeling McQueen’s 2005 It’s Only a Game collection for Poker Face, appearing as a commanding black queen on a life-sized chessboard.

Bad Romance is now trending because that's the song with which Lady Gaga closed out her two hour long Coachella performance last night.



Bad Romance is a song off Lady Gaga's third EP, The Fame Monster, released in 2019.



Fame Monster is a reissue of the singer's 2008 debut… pic.twitter.com/ogdD2mmCUq — Global Info 247 (@global_info247) April 12, 2025

As the show neared its end, Gaga took fans from darkness to light. A soft glow and graceful stage transition led to the final act, Bad Romance, where she wore a feathered white bodysuit and elongated gloves that gave her an ethereal, almost angelic presence. Her voice soared over the crowd as she sang, “I want your love, and I want your revenge… I want your love, I don’t wanna be friends,” sending the audience into a state of absolute euphoria.

From chaos to catharsis, Lady Gaga’s Coachella 2025 performance was nothing short of a masterclass in storytelling, performance, and reinvention — a true testament to her status as a pop culture phenomenon.