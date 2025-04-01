Mika Nishimura joins Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana for a Spellbinding Jugalbandi at Sakhya 2025

MUMBAI: On March 30th, the historic Royal Opera House witnessed a breathtaking musical collaboration—Sakhya 2025. This extraordinary jugalbandi brings together Japanese violinist Mika Nishimura and Indian classical exponents Kamakshi & Vishala Khurana, along with their students from The Sound Space. Blending the elegance of Western classical music with the soul of Indian classical traditions, this performance promises an immersive experience where two rich musical heritages intertwine.
Honoring Tradition While Embracing Change
Indian classical music is deeply rooted in tradition, yet it continues to evolve with time. Kamakshi and Vishala believe in preserving its authenticity while exploring new expressions.
“Indian classical music is timeless,” they explain. “At The Sound Space, we celebrate its essence by understanding its roots and stories. In Sakhya 2025, we’ve found a balance—honoring these traditions while introducing contemporary elements. By reimagining classical ragas with fresh arrangements, we ensure the experience remains relevant and engaging without losing its soul.”
Their vision goes beyond technique. They encourage students to connect emotionally with compositions, allowing them to express the depth of classical music in their own way. By integrating traditional melodies with modern rhythms and instruments, they create a bridge between the past and present—demonstrating that music remains vibrant when it evolves while respecting its origins.
The Creative Process: A Journey of Discovery
The making of Sakhya 2025 has been an exploration of collaboration, storytelling, and cultural exchange.
“Every act in this performance is shaped by conversations about emotions, heritage, and personal experiences,” say Kamakshi and Vishala. “From the very beginning, it was about weaving sound into a narrative that speaks to every listener.”
One of the most memorable aspects of the process was witnessing the exchange of knowledge between generations.
“Young musicians brought their curiosity, while experienced artists shared their wisdom. The mutual learning was electric—it breathed new life into traditional compositions and transformed them into something deeply personal and new.”
For Mika Nishimura, the experience was just as transformative. Trained in Western classical music, collaborating with Kamakshi & Vishala opened up a new way of understanding musical dialogue.
“It’s not just about blending traditions—it’s about letting them speak to each other, finding common ground through sound. What makes this jugalbandi special is the sense of equality and curiosity we bring to the stage,” Mika shares.
The most moving part of this collaboration, she says, has been witnessing her students embrace their roots with pride.
“Seeing them connect with their heritage, integrating both Indian and Western elements into their playing, has been inspiring. It’s a reminder that the most powerful musical moments come from authenticity and deep connection.”
A Performance That Resonates Beyond the Stage
Performing at the Royal Opera House is a dream for any artist, and for the team behind Sakhya 2025, it is an honor that carries immense meaning.
“This venue is a testament to artistic legacy. It is the perfect setting for a performance that celebrates cultural unity,” say Kamakshi and Vishala. “We hope Sakhya 2025 sparks reflection, inspiring audiences to embrace the beauty of collaboration and the universality of music.”
For Mika, the concert is more than just a performance—it is a statement of identity and belonging.
“Music has the power to transcend boundaries. Sakhya 2025 is a celebration of identity, unity, and growth. For my students, this stage represents not just their musical journey, but their journey as individuals finding pride in their heritage. We hope the audience leaves feeling connected, inspired, and enriched by the beauty of diverse traditions coming together in harmony.”
With its mesmerizing fusion of classical and contemporary music, Sakhya 2025 is more than an event—it is a dialogue between cultures, a bridge between past and present, and a testament to the enduring power of music to connect hearts across the world.
