RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2025 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

Superlate unveils euphoric new single 'Better Than You'

MUMBAI: Today, the Liverpool-based producer named Superlate releases ‘Better Than You’, a crystalline, sun-soaked dance anthem that encapsulates his signature sound - out now via Ripe Records. Blending atmospheric guitars and shimmering synths, the single is a masterclass in nostalgia. Featuring the esteemed Liverpudlian singer Jazmine Johnson, the track marks the start of a big year for the newcomer, including his first set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool. Listen to the new single [HERE].

“My music is all about evolution,” says Superlate. “I’ve always respected artists who push their sound forward rather than repeating the same formula. I want my listeners to be part of that journey, to explore with me, and hopefully, they enjoy the ride.”

Superlate spent his teens locked away in his bedroom, endlessly making music while brewing coffees to fuel his growing festival addiction. When he witnessed a headline set from dance icons Faithless at Boardmasters Festival, everything changed. His obsession with the magic of the sundowner set came to life: the irresistible energy that fills the air just before a headliner takes the stage. Superlate was born.

Raised by the sea in Cornwall, and now based in Liverpool, his coastal upbringing is evident across his music. Previous releases include breakout single ‘Diamonds’, featuring R&B artist Immi Dash ad caught the attention of iconic tastemaker Jack Saunders (BBC Radio 1), who hailed it as a “special track.” He followed that up with ‘Barbados’, an explorative collaboration with multi-instrumentalist producer Youngr.

Tags
Superlate Better Than You music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Mar 2025

Fink India Tour 2025 - Live in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Guess who’s back after 12 years? Fink—aka Fin Greenall—is bringing his soulful, cinematic sound to Mumbai! With hits like “Looking Too Closely” and music featured in The Walking Dead, True Detective, and Better Call Saul, this is a night you don’t want to miss

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Anubha Bajaj captures the ache of longing in her soulful new single 'Jiya'

MUMBAI: After winning hearts with her viral content and chart-topping tracks like ‘Lamhe’ and ‘Savera’, Delhi-based singer-songwriter and producer Anubha Bajaj is back with her latest single, Jiya.

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's appearance in FKA Twigs' 'Childlike Things' video

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is under fire after allowing her daughter, North West, to appear in FKA Twigs’ Childlike Things music video— a decision that some fans have labeled as “inappropriate.”

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Jackson Wang unveils bold new single and music video 'GBAD' ahead of Magic Man 2

MUMBAI: Global icon Jackson Wang makes a powerful statement with the release of “GBAD”, the latest single from his highly anticipated album, Magic Man 2, set to drop in 2025.

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Selena Gomez reflects on past relationships, including Ex Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been making headlines—not just for her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, but also for the success of their first joint album.

read more

RnM Biz

How Spotify’s playlists transformed the music industry

MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more

VIRGIN Music Group and V Creations announce partnership to expand reach of iconic regional soundtracks

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entreread more

Sony Music Entertainment India and Tiger Baby announce new Tiger Baby Records joint venture

Acclaimed Filmmakers and Creative Powerhouse Behind Coke Studio to Lead New Label "City Sessions...read more

WhatsApp to launch one-tap Spotify music sharing in status updates

MUMBAI: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share Spotify tracks direcread more

Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fink India Tour 2025 - Live in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Guess who’s back after 12 years? Fink—aka Fin Greenall—is bringing his soulful, cinematic sound to Mumbai! With hits like “Looking Too...read more

2
Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's appearance in FKA Twigs' 'Childlike Things' video

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is under fire after allowing her daughter, North West, to appear in FKA Twigs’ Childlike Things music video— a decision that...read more

3
Taylor Swift’s latest clues have fans buzzing about a possible 12th album

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is no stranger to dropping cryptic hints about her upcoming projects, and Swifties are convinced she’s already teasing her 12th...read more

4
Rapper Paal Dabba and Electronic music producer SickFlip join forces for their latest release 'Vibe'- a genre

MUMBAI: Paal Dabba, a rising star in regional rap, and SickFlip, an innovative electronic music producer, have come together to create a...read more

5
Selena Gomez reflects on past relationships, including Ex Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been making headlines—not just for her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, but also for the success of their first joint...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games