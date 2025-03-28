Superlate unveils euphoric new single 'Better Than You'

MUMBAI: Today, the Liverpool-based producer named Superlate releases ‘Better Than You’, a crystalline, sun-soaked dance anthem that encapsulates his signature sound - out now via Ripe Records. Blending atmospheric guitars and shimmering synths, the single is a masterclass in nostalgia. Featuring the esteemed Liverpudlian singer Jazmine Johnson, the track marks the start of a big year for the newcomer, including his first set at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool. Listen to the new single [HERE].
“My music is all about evolution,” says Superlate. “I’ve always respected artists who push their sound forward rather than repeating the same formula. I want my listeners to be part of that journey, to explore with me, and hopefully, they enjoy the ride.”
Superlate spent his teens locked away in his bedroom, endlessly making music while brewing coffees to fuel his growing festival addiction. When he witnessed a headline set from dance icons Faithless at Boardmasters Festival, everything changed. His obsession with the magic of the sundowner set came to life: the irresistible energy that fills the air just before a headliner takes the stage. Superlate was born.
Raised by the sea in Cornwall, and now based in Liverpool, his coastal upbringing is evident across his music. Previous releases include breakout single ‘Diamonds’, featuring R&B artist Immi Dash ad caught the attention of iconic tastemaker Jack Saunders (BBC Radio 1), who hailed it as a “special track.” He followed that up with ‘Barbados’, an explorative collaboration with multi-instrumentalist producer Youngr.
