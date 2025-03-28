RadioandMusic
News |  28 Mar 2025 17:41 |  By RnMTeam

Sid Sriram and Warner Music India enter joint venture to expand his artistic and business ecosystem

MUMBAI: In a landmark move to redefine the future of Indian and global music, Warner Music India (WMI) has joined forces with Sid Sriram, one of the most influential and genre-defying voices of our time.

This dynamic joint venture goes beyond just music releases. It establishes a strategic partnership between Sid Sriram and Warner Music India by bringing together the growing Sid Sriram brand and WMI's comprehensive music infrastructure to collaboratively transform the entire artistic and business ecosystem, encompassing artist management, live performances, brand collaborations, and strategic ventures that are focused on Non-Film Indian language music. Together, they will also scout and nurture a new wave of global talent, helping to expand Sid's vision and influence.

The first offering under this collaboration is "Sivanar", a powerful spiritual and devotional track dedicated to Lord Murugar. Set to release on April 3rd, the song - produced, arranged, and performed by Sid Sriram - features lyrics from the 14th-century saint poet Arunagirinathar's revered Thiruppugazh.

The music video, filmed at the Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Kuala Lumpur during the Thaipusam festival, adds a deeply authentic and cinematic layer to the project. "Sivanar" has already become a defining moment in Sid's global performances, including his historic Coachella set, where he closed with this piece as a heartfelt tribute to his heritage.

Sid Sriram says: "This collaboration with Warner Music India marks an important new chapter in my musical journey. From the very beginning, my relationship with music has been about understanding and drawing from my roots, and using this as a way to boundlessly imagine new musical futures. It's deeply meaningful that our first release under this partnership is "Sivanar". My mother and guru, Latha Sriram taught me this song when I was 10. It's been a part of me for so long; beginning this next phase of my artistry with "Sivanar" feels auspicious. Beyond my own music, this partnership with Warner Music India will allow us to create and nurture a space for new and innovative sounds. Together, we aim to discover and cultivate exceptional talent, bringing fresh and unique musical voices to the world."

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India & SAARC, added : "Sid Sriram is one of the most transformative voices of our time. His ability to seamlessly blend classical depth with contemporary appeal is unparalleled. At Warner Music India, we're excited to partner with Sid to leverage his global potential and to explore new avenues across live experiences, brand collaborations, and business ventures that bring his fans together in more meaningful ways."

A multilingual powerhouse with an unmatched ability to fuse Carnatic intricacy with contemporary soul, Sid has amassed hundreds of millions of streams and topped music charts with hits like "Kumkumala (Brahmstra)", "Srivalli (Pushpa: The Rise)", "Adiye (Kadal)", "Kannaana Kanney (Viswasam)", and "Ennodu Nee Irundhaal (I)".

Sid Sriram's influence continues to transcend borders, solidifying his place as a global music force. His historic Coachella 2024 performance left an indelible mark, as he mesmerised audiences with a deeply soulful rendition of "Thiruppugazh," seamlessly intertwining his Carnatic roots with contemporary sensibilities. The performance was widely celebrated for bringing South Asian musical traditions to an international stage.

Equally compelling was his NPR Tiny Desk Concert, where he masterfully blended R&B, soul, and Americana with Carnatic music-an innovative fusion that captivated a diverse audience and reaffirmed his status as a boundary-pushing artist. With a singular ability to bridge cultures and genres, Sid's journey is one of continuous evolution, bringing Indian music to global prominence.

